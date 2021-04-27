Netflix's 'Tinder Swindler' faces new suit

A diamond mogul is planning to sue the subject of the Netflix documentary "The Tinder Swindler." The Leviev family intends to donate all proceeds to the alleged victims.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live