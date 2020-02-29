Transcript for Nick McGuffin's conviction is overturned after DNA evidence comes to light: Part 2

On July 7, 2011, 11 years after Leah was killed, a murder trial is finally under way. Nick says he last saw Leah when he dropped her off at her best friend's house. In court, prosecutors call witness after witness, trying to convict Nick Mcguffin of murder and manslaughter charges for the killing of Leah Freeman. Timing was important, because it put a hole in Nick's story is what it did. I argued what happened was they got into an argument. It got physical. And it went bad from there. The state's case against Nick is that he was very, very upset that Leah was going to break up with him. Tries to get her into his car. She loses a shoe. She screams. And, in an effort to keep her quiet or in anger, he strangled her. Then a witness for the prosecution claims neck confessed to the murder. Mr. Breakfill was there a conversation with the defendant? Several. And what did he tell you? That I strangled that bitch and I'll strangle you, too. He was never one of my friends. He had dated my mother a little bit. I know I never said anything like that. The biggest problem for breakfill in his testimony is the eight-year gap between the time he says it happened and the time he tells the authorities. If he made that statement, you weren't you curious enough to start talking to people about who it was he would have killed? No, sir. You didn't care who he killed? I just tried to stay as far away from the situation as I could. There was no DNA evidence tying him to Leah. There was no evidence in his there was just nothing physically to show that he in fact did this, and there wasn't any reason for him to do it. But, if convicted of murder, Nick could face life behind bars. I remember looking down in my mind, I was probably asking god for help. I was praying for the right answer. As to count one, murder, do you find the defendant not guilty. The answer to his prayers, a not guilty verdict on the main charge of murder. As to the lesser-included offense of manslaughter in the first degree, we find the defendant guilty. I think I nearly jumped out of my seat. It was almost like a lightning bolt hit me. In this case there's more incentive for a prosecutor to request a manslaughter charge. And it's because Oregon has this quirky law. Because for murder you need a unanimous verdict. And in Oregon for man slaughter, you can have two holdouts. We found out it was ten in favor of guilt and two in favor of acquittal. If this happened in any other state today, with two jurors unwilling to convict, it would end up in a hung jury. Nick was sentenced to ten years. Behind bars for a crime he says he did not commit. Little did Nick Mcguffin know that a guardian angel was about to come to the rescue. There's several other organizations that deal with wrongful convictions. Wrote to every one of them. That was probably 2015. And that's when the Oregon innocence project finally took his case. I had a really strong sense that Nick was innocent because of the evidence I was looking at. It didn't make sense to me. There's no blood, no hairs, no fiber, no DNA connecting this crime to Nick. Police told 2020 in 2010 that the shoe that had the blood on it was found right in town on north elm street. Her shoe was found by the road here with blood on it. That night. That night. That shoe that was found on north elm street had no blood on it, and, instead, there was a shoe that was found ten miles away out in the woods that had bloodstains on it. There were over 20 witnesses who saw Nick driving around that night looking for Leah. He doesn't have time to commit this crime when you actually look at this. Well, we had one eyewitness that put him and her together near the metro police. Around 9:00. We know that can't be true, because we have documentation of another witness who sees Leah walk by the atm, and the police officers go out to that atm and pull those records and confirm that that is 9:04:00 P.M. They create an entire theory to convict a man based on evidence that's just wrong. Then, a shocking discovery. Bolstering Nick's claim of innocence. We were surprised when we looked at the raw data from the original DNA testing back in 2000. There was actually DNA from an unidentified male found on both of Leah's shoes, her right shoe and her left shoe. That was a huge moment for our case. Back in 2000, that was the infancy of our DNA testing. The analysts at the time chose not to actually call out that potential male DNA, because she couldn't decide what it was, because it was at a very, very low level. If the jury in 2011 knew that there was DNA of an unidentified male on the victim's blood-stained shoe, the jury would have acquitted. There's no doubt in my mind. Mcguffin's new attorney made the argument that under the law, they were required to turn over this evidence from the lab. And they didn't. And that failure should lead at least to a new trial. It's our top story in Oregon. A judge ruled that state police did not reveal DNA evidence that would have exonerated him. After more than eight years, a judge overturns Nick Mcguffin's conviction. Just because the judge throws out the conviction does not mean that Nick Mcguffin is going to be a free man. Judge Sullivan sends that O the da's office to make a decision. New trial or not? We made the decision of, no, don't go forward. Whoo! It was wonderful seeing him, knowing he was free. When you do this wrongful conviction work, you live for the moment you get to walk an innocent client out of prison, and we got that moment with Nick after it 20 years of fighting to prove his innocence. 20 years later and still no one else has been arrested for Leah Freeman's death. I want justice. I want for whoever killed her to pay for it. Because they've been walkin' free for years, and it's just

