Parents of slain University of Utah student: 'We do want change'

Matt and Jill McCluskey, who lost their daughter Lauren McCluskey to domestic violence, spoke to ABC's Amy Robach in an exclusive interview.
0:55 | 01/25/19

Transcript for Parents of slain University of Utah student: 'We do want change'
What would you stay. Is the greatest tragedy surrounding her daughter's. Oh I think I think. You know the first thing that struck me was the unfairness. And I have my fiftieth birthday and I don't think I deserve. To see. Because here why couldn't Moran has had a long and beautiful and so it's just being. Perceived unfairness and this is hard to. Too crass. And angry. So sad so moved to you know sadness is so complete I don't have room. Turn trainer. Maybe I should be for interest that we when we do want change.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

