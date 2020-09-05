Transcript for Police launch an investigation into Shaun Gayle's pregnant girlfriend's murder: Part

We start with breaking news. A deadly shooting nearby. I'll have to have an investigator call you. She's dead? Was it a robbery? A contract killing? Was it revenge? It turns out, she is the girlfriend of a former Chicago bear, SHAWN Gayle. SHAWN Gayle was a football player for one of the greatest football teams of all time, this story really starts in 1985 when Mike Ditka and the Chicago bears ruled the town of Chicago. Chicago is a huge football town. Chicago! Woo! 1985 bears, one of the greatest football teams in all history. No question. SHAWN Gayle. SHAWN Gayle was among the most popular players on the team. A little guarded, but of course he was super attractive. You know, everybody would just fall all over him. We're not going to, you know, break our arms patting ourselves on the back by what we've done. The legendary 1985 bears dominated the season, winning the super bowl. 46-10 the final! We're number one! The thing you need to know about Shaun Gayle is after football he was still a success. He always seemed to know what he was doing. Shaun was seen as a lady's man, very smooth. Despite appearances, Gayle was actually in a long-term relationship with a woman named Ronnie Ryder whom he met at a charity event. I first met Ronnie's family ten years ago. Really, Ronnie made you feel at ease. She could be your friend in an instant. Did you know who Shaun was? Oh, definitely. I'm a bear fan. Here's your sister, dating a professional football flayer, what did you think? I just wanted her to be happy. They were together a long time. 18 years. In your opinion, why do you think they weren't married? I think Ronnie wanted to be married. But I think Shaun wasn't ready. She learned she was pregnant. This was a happy surprise for us. Because we didn't think she would ever have children. Every time you talked to her, that's all she talked about, she talked about the baby kicking. Ronnie lived in deerfield, Illinois, a quiet suburb of Chicago when the unimaginable happened. Ronnie was in her kitchen on the way out to work. Grabbed her stuff, opened her door, and in the shadows gets hit with seven bullets. Forced back into her apartment from the blast. Two shots were directly to the fetus. It's just, she's executed. Ronnie, it's Krista are you okay? I heard a woman screaming. Would you call please? Thank you. A female down, they suspect maybe a gunshot. When police arrive at Ronnie's apartment, they find a gruesome scene, there she is on the floor riddled with bullets. Shaun got a phone call that a pregnant woman had been murdered. I'm calling about that shooting in deerfield. This is Shaun Gayle, they're naming me as a suspect? Was it Ronnie Ryder? Is she okay? Yes, it was Ronnie, and no, she's not. She's dead? Don't go to her house, okay? Shaun? Come to the police department. Do you know where it is? Yes. Okay. Where are you right now? I'm on deerfield road. Just something you never think is going to happen to your family. I still think I'm going to wake up and it's going to be just a dream. There was no sign of a robbery. There was no sign of forced entry. So that led police to think maybe the killer is somebody Roni knew. We had to look at Shaun. Deerfield police asked Shaun to come into the station where he was questioned for ten hours. He maintained his innocence, telling police he had nothing to do with the murder. We were having issues with his timeline from what he did the night before, what time did he go to bed? What time did he leave? The problem is, it's not airtight exactly where he was, when she was killed. And so, as a result, the police are really going to have to nail that down, if in fact they want to eliminate him as a possible During the questioning of Shaun, police learn that Roni wasn't the only woman in his life. He was playing the field, so to speak. Here he, you know, kindly enough gives us a list of almost 18 or 16 different women that he either went on a date with, you know, got a phone number from or had something row maptically involved. He's giving us, here you go, talk to everyone. These are 18 women over a three-year period. Dwraptsed, that's still a lot. Shaun cleared him, but authorities wanted to see if any of the other women in Shaun's life could have been jealous of Roni. Police got multiple tips urging them to look at maurny. Marnie was a single mother very devoted to her children. My mom had three jobs at one time. She was a real estate agent, an aspiring fitness model. My mother has always tried her best for us. Maurny says she met Shaun at a bears convention. She was working security. I remember him mentioning that he was looking for some investment property, because it had come out that I was a real estate broker. The two started doing real estate deals and their relationship turned sexual. Two months after the murder, police brought Marnie in for questioning. Did you know the extent of his relationship with the I didn't. Know the extent of the relationship. I know he had told me he had gotten somebody pregnant. She seemed relaxed and comfortable. Sort of the attitude of I just want to help. You don't mind coming back in to talk to us? No, that's fine. Okay. The night before the murder, what we found out is that maurny was at Shaun Gayle's house. Police execute a search warrant and discover Marnie had been accessing his e-mail investigators believe Marnie had been tracking Shaun and Roni. Marnie has denied these claims. She was now a prime suspect, but there was no physical evidence connecting her to the murder. Police wanted shaup's help to get information on Marnie. Shaun did his best to help police gather evidence. The whole point I'm trying to bring up, anyone who takes someone's life, there has to be some lasting effect. I would imagine so. You have to be a sociopath in its purest form in order to take someone's life. In the end, Marnie admitted to nothing. When we come back, police close in on Roni's killer. They start pulling her trash, looking for incriminating

