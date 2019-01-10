Transcript for Prince Harry follows in late Princess Diana’s footsteps at Angola landmine field

Reporter: 22 years after princess Diana shocked the world by walking through a live minefield in Angola her son, prince Harry, follows in her footsteps. To walk in her footsteps is clearly quite emotional for me. But I think as much as she did then there is still so much to do. Reporter: His emotional walk alone tells the extraordinary story of this ordinary street and of one son's fight to make sure his mother's legacy is not forgotten. To see the transformation that has taken place from an unsafe and desolate area into a vibrant community of local businesses and colleges. Reporter: Princess Diana's visit to Angola in 1997 was groundbreaking. She went during a lull in the country's 27 year-long civil war. At the time Angola had the highest rate of landmines per square mile anywhere in the world. These devices injury innocent victims who might simply be playing or working in the fields. Reporter: Reporter Robert Johnson was there. It was a really courageous moment. She was getting criticized by the government. And by doing what she-d and we're still now talking all these years later of her walking through that landmine field. Reporter: He vividly remembers her charisma and compassion. What Diana had was a real empathy. She was an incredible lady. It just seems, you know, incredible really, but her son Harry and William are both carrying on her legacy. Reporter: Those iconic images, Diana the people's princess wearing a flak jacket and a protective mask walking next to signs that read "Danger." Sitting beside a young girl who had lost her leg. They defined the '90s and became a pivotal point in the fight against landmines. I'm trying to highlight a problem that's going on all around the world. Reporter: Diana never saw the impact of her visit. She died in a tragic car crash five months after those photos were taken. Right before the ottawa treaty was signed by more than 120 countries, banning landmines around the world. We can do this. Let's all get together and get behind the idea of Angola, Sri Lanka, Cambodia being free of mines by 2025. Reporter: Being here, walking where Diana walked, you can really feel the impact that her work had here. You can see two schools built right on the edge of what used to be this minefield. It's amazing. Right now we can even here school children playing outside. The only memory left from that time is this tree. Harry taking a moment of reflection in its shade before pledging to continue his mother's work. Let's finish what was started. Let us consign these weapons to the history books for good. Reporter: The halo trust worked with Diana. Now they work with her son. Mine clearance makes a visible, tangible difference. By retracing their steps nobody can dispute the difference that mine clearance has made here. Reporter: For the people living here it's a matter of life or death. We're going to meet one Paula. She's lived here her whole life. She lived here when everything was a minefield. Reporter: Two years after Diana's visit when Paola was a little girl she was walking across a field when she stepped on a landmine and lost her leg. Her father and older brother also stepped on landmines. Her brother dying from his injuries. They people in your own family. While life is still very hard for Paola, who will forever be an amputee -- Hello, hello. Reporter: -- Today she's able to raise four children and work in a market in that same neighborhood that used to be strewn with mines. There's about 1,200 remaining minefields in Angola. You can see the difference here in wambo that mine clearance has had. Let's really get behind it and try to make sure the whole of Angola can be mine-free by 2025. Reporter: In dereko Harry saw one up close. He walked protected by a halo flak jacket and max just as his mother one did. Even remote detonating a live mine. Demonstrating the deadly force of these devices. A staggering 60 million people around the world still live in fear and risk of land mines. We cannot turn our backs on them and leave a job half done. Reporter: Halo trust says they hope these new images will bring fresh attention to the issue, similar to the impact Diana had all those years ago. An optimism reflected in the faces of the hundreds of schoolchildren lined up to see Harry on his visit. It's an enthusiasm we've seen throughout the royal tour. Prince Harry, Meghan, and the little one is arriving. Reporter: After a summer of tough press -- Prince Harry tonight defending the way his family travels. Harry facing harsh criticism for traveling in private jets. Reporter: With dozens of negative headlines on everything from the duke and duchess's use of private planes to the duchess's request to remain anonymous at a wimbledon match. A lot has been riding on Harry, Meghan, and baby Archie as they embarked on their first official tour as a family of three to Africa, a place Harry has called his second home. The trip does come at a time when they've received a fair bit of criticism over the summer in the media. But actually I think what we've seen here since they arrived is a lot of really positive reports. Reporter: In capetown the start of their tour fans lined the street. The press following their every move and Meghan's every outfit. Who are you most excited to see? Meghan. Reporter: But most significantly, royal watchers around the world were waiting for this moment. A glimpse at little Archie. As he made his first public appearance to meet archbishop Desmond tutu. Archbishop tutu, famous for his anti-apartheid work, bestowed a kiss on Archie. The first biracial baby of the British royal family. It's a moment that has become emblematic of the young family who are working to forge their own way and develop their identity as a force for change. For Meghan that means female empowerment. The rights of women and girls is something that's very close to my heart. I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color, and as your sister. Reporter: And for Harry it's conservation. There are so many problems and a vast majority of them, not all of them but a vast majority of them, at the root cause of that is what we're doing to the climate. Reporter: Adds president of Africa parks, protecting Africa's wildlife, in Malawi Harry dedicated land to the queen's conservation canopy, a unique network of conservation projects spanning more than 50 countries. On the ground we saw firsthand what his organization is up against. Heza Vandenberg the head ranger in the meziki nature preserve, took us out for a ride in south Africa. Having someone like prince ion and anti-poaching make such a platform, does that give you Yeah, the fact that he's doing it gets everyone else Reporter: Their visit drawing the world's attention to often overlooked part of Cape Town and to the fact that Meghan, an American, is the first woman of color in the royal family. Marking a new shift for the monarchy. The young family's hands-on approach is a testament to princess Diana's legacy, with a bright focus on the future. For "Nightline" I'm Maggie Rulli in South Africa.

