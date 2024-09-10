Princess Kate shares health update after announcing cancer diagnosis

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, said in a video message on Monday that she is focused on remaining "cancer-free" and gradually returning to work after completing chemotherapy.

September 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live