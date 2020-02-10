Transcript for Prosecutors with range of political ideals discuss reforming criminal justice system

There are two sides to every debate, and it's N different for the criminal justice system. Is it working? Or is it in need of reform. It's an argument that affects plaintiffs, defendants and civil I was a federal prosecutor. And to broke down their argument, I broke to Kristine Soto Deberry and George H. Brockler from Colorado. Thank you both for joining us tonight. Kristine, what makes a prosecutor Progressive, break down this term for us. I think the key is law enforcement leaders and prosecutors in particular that are as dissatisfied with the status quo as most persons are and are looking for a better way we can do this work more humanely, more equitably and still maintain public safety. George, what are your thoughts on Progressive prosecutors? Prosecutors have always been about reform. I think the difference here is when you tag the prosecutor with a term like Progressive and they adopt a mantra, it affects the system that I don't think is Some of these prosecutors are suggesting what many feel are unconventional policies, like eliminating cash bail. George, do you feel this is in the realm of a prosecutor's job? It could be, but I do think it's an abdication of their responsibilities under oath. To whole cloth just say we're not going to arrest on these charges or not treat these like criminal violations we're prosecuting. That's not the role of the prosecutor but the role of the legislator. Do you feel this is the role of the prosecutor? Absolutely. That is the role, and I think it is exceptionally well-informed for prosecutors to think about what interventions will work best, when somebody is struggling with mental illness or drug addiction. George, we've seen lots of questions surrounding the handling of the breonna Taylor case. From what's been publicly released, how would you describe the state's handling of that matter? I saw the same video as everyone else did. And I'm troubled by it, but it's very difficult for a prosecutor to stand in the shoes of another, and I think the key here is whatever decision's going to be made has to be one made in full transparency to the public. Grand jury's used for exceptional matters. Grand juries should not be used to give a prosecutor an out for, oh, well, I ran it by the grand jury and I deguess they decided not to do that. I want to get your take on how the breonna Taylor case has been handled. It's no doubt. It's a tragedy from the loss of her life to a non-indictment. I agree with George that we need to really limit when we use grand juries, because of the secrecy around them, there is a value to that for prosecutors, but we're now learning they were not even presented with any type of a homicide charge. It is really distressing and difficult to imagine how there was not evidence presented in that vein. Let me ask you this, so we know black and brown Americans are incarcerated and arrested at higher rates than white counter parts. Do you think that some part of this system is broken? No, not whole cloth. We're obligated to be vigilant about how these laws are applied across the board. Using statistics to say the system's broken, that there's systemic racism isn't fair. What we need to do is drill down deeper. How do we get people to stop breaking the law? That's the and D.A.S aren't equipped to answer that question by themselves. That is a societal yes. Absolutely a disparity. We are responsible for equal protection and justice. If we are going to turn a blind eye that enforcement of the law is trained on certain communities, we will never gain the trust of those communities. I thank you both for joining me, my fellow prosecutor, friends. I know this is very difficult work, and I know that you both are certainly doing the work and doing it well. Thank you for joining me. Thank you. Thanks for having us. And we'll be right back with

