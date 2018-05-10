Transcript for Protesters descend on DC as senators pour over FBI Kavanaugh report

Reporter: They came to Washington in their thousands. Kavanaugh is not welcome here. Reporter: Direct democracy at work, Americans making their final appeal. We want Kavanaugh. Reporter: Some showing their support, but most protesting Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the nation's highest court. You are too committed to getting an abuser on the supreme court. Enough. Enough already. Let's vote. Reporter: Today was a day of sharp tensions and high emotion following the early morning release of the FBI's investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against the nominee. Accusations he adamantly denies. Just a single copy was made of that FBI report, the document kept under lock and key behind these closed doors on capitol hill. All day, one by one, senators and top aides walked into the room, 46 pages of summaries, detailing 9 additional interviews conducted by the FBI of possible witnesses to the alleged incidents. Among the interviews, Kavanaugh's second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale classmate who told "The new Yorker" Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a party. Her attorneys say she was questioned for two hours on Sunday. What we know for sure is the FBI report did not corroborate any of the allegations against judge Kavanaugh. The most notable part of this report is what's not in it. As we noted by the white house, the FBI did not interview Brett Kavanaugh, nor did the FBI interview Dr. Blasey Ford. Reporter: The FBI apparently relied on the sworn testimony of both judge Kavanaugh and Christine blasey Ford. In a statement, attorneys for Dr. Ford said the investigation is a stain on the process, on the FBI, and on our American ideal of justice. They claim they offered eight other possible witnesses but they were never contacted. Today, president trump standing by his pick. And it was announced for one simple reason. He is an incredible intellect, an incredible person. Reporter: Democrats argue there are two main issues here, the allegations of sexual assault and the broader question of Kavanaugh's character, revealed in his furious strongly partisan testimony. Fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons, and millions of dollars in money from outside left wing opposition groups. Reporter: And in an extremely rare move, retired U.S. Supreme court justice and lifelong Republican John Paul Stevens came out against Kavanaugh. He told a small crowd in boca raton, Florida, that it's what judge Kavanaugh's performance at the confirmation hearings revealed that was disqualifying for him. I think his performance during the hearings caused me to change my mind. Reporter: Tonight, judge Kavanaugh responded to the criticism in an editorial in the "Wall Street journal," writing, I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband, and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind, my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters. The temperament issue was not at issue when the Christine blasey Ford hearing was held. It came up afterward. The question of whether that's relevant, it rests in the head of a very small handful of undecided senators. Reporter: Among the handful of remaining swing votes, senator Jeff flake of Arizona, whose last minute hesitation triggered this FBI investigation. He now sounds like a "Yes" vote for Kavanaugh. I was a yes before this. And now we're in process of reviewing it. But thus far, we've seen no new credible corroboration, no new corroboration at all. Reporter: The fate of Kavanaugh's nomination may now lie in the hands of two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine. Good morning. Reporter: And Lisa murkowski of Alaska. Senator murkowski is still undecided. Senator Collins says she won't make an announcement yet, but she adds of the FBI report, it appears to be a very thorough investigation. Kavanaugh has got to go. Reporter: The pressure on these two women to evaluate a supreme court pick who might have a lasting impact on women's rights from equal rights in the workplace to me too to abortion is just ferocious. Back in Collins' home state of Maine, an appeal to her sense of sisterhood from her female constituents, including Dini. I think we need to send a signal to our society, our girls, to our sisters, to everybody that experiences something like this that it's not your fault, you can come out and tell your story and you can be brave. Reporter: Merz and other mainers are writing letters to Collins, sharing deeply personal stories of sexual assault. The stack of about 1,500 letters hand delivered to an aide in senator Collins' Portland office. I have to urge senator Collins on behalf of me and other sexual assault survivors to please listen to us and believe us and believe Dr. Ford and the others and find somebody else. And vote no. Speak up for us. Reporter: The group leaves senator Collins' office with police standing by. Do not forget it. Because this moment will take all of us to win. Reporter: Outside Collins' office, a peaceful but painful protest. And all of these stories are uncomfortable to hear, right? Nobody wants to hear about someone's trauma. Is she listening to our message? I'm not so sure. I hope, though. If senator Collins votes for Kavanaugh, mainers will not forget. Reporter: And they're taking that message to the bank with a crowd funding campaign started by several Maine activist organizations. If Collins votes no on Kavanaugh, donors credit cards will not be charged. If she votes yes, the money will fund her democratic opponent when she runs for reelection in 2020. The fund is already up to nearly $2 million. She's thinking about a long career in public service so the idea that she would tune into this differently misunderstands the way Susan Collins comes at us. I've heard senator Collins dismiss our efforts and advocacy as bribery. It is people power. It is more than 60,000 donors pledging small dollar numbers towards a candidate who would actually represent them. Reporter: Marie follayttar says the pledge money has come in from mainers energized in part by phone bank efforts like this one. You'd like her to vote no on Kavanaugh. If Collins votes to confirm Kavanaugh, we will absolutely defeat her and that's a promise. Reporter: Last night, a group gets on a bus to D.C., one final push. This morning, on the steps of the supreme court. The great people from the great state of Maine. Reporter: Marie with one last message for her senator. We are coming for your senate seat. Reporter: Meanwhile, on capitol hill, alaskans waiting for senator Lisa murkowski after flying 12 hours from their home state for a chance to speak with her. She said directly -- she said I can look all of you in the eye and say I don't know what I'm going to do. Reporter: These native alaskans urging murkowski to vote no. And as an alaskan native, you are almost ten times more likely to be a victim of sex crimes than other alaskans. Wow. And so as an indigenous community member, there is an epidemic in our state and this issue of how survivors are treated when these issues are uncovered speaks very much to the heart of that. Reporter: So it's directly related to the allegations against him is one of the things that motivated you. Yes. Murkowski. Reporter: They're part of murkowski's electorate that could be hard for her to ignore. Native alaskans played a critical role in her 2010 reelection. I'm hoping that she will remember that it was the Alaska native which helped carry her 2010 historic write in campaign. Reporter: Despite traveling thousands of miles, Cordelia and misty were turned away. We've had people speaking for us for hundreds of years and we're done with it. We need to speak for ourselves and we are demanding it. Reporter: But appeals to swing voters like murkowski came from the other side and other states. These three women, who say they went to high school with judge Kavanaugh, hope to urge the senator to vote yes. We support him and want her to understand that we knew him, and we actually knew what he was like in high school. And we want to make sure she realizes his outstanding character. Reporter: A full senate vote could come as early as Saturday. Senator Collins and senator murkowski will have to cast a vote not just for the next supreme court justice but for their political futures as well. We're waiting for her to come back to Maine and face us and listen to us and believe us. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm Terry Moran in Washington.

