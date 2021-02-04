‘Queen of Gospel’ Mahalia Jackson’s story illustrated in new biopic

More
Jackson was the first gospel singer to sell two million records. She was close to Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement, and even played a role in his most famous speech.
5:59 | 04/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Queen of Gospel’ Mahalia Jackson’s story illustrated in new biopic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:59","description":"Jackson was the first gospel singer to sell two million records. She was close to Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement, and even played a role in his most famous speech.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"76827903","title":"‘Queen of Gospel’ Mahalia Jackson’s story illustrated in new biopic","url":"/Nightline/video/queen-gospel-mahalia-jacksons-story-illustrated-biopic-76827903"}