Transcript for What are reparations?

Reparations. The act of making a man it's. Why is it so controversial and why so many people calling for a nap. To examine that we have to gold back in time about 400 years. 1526. The Spanish during 100 enslaved Africans to what is now the Carolinas and Georgia. They were the first known slaves on American soil. We know what happened next for the next 350. Years Africans were enslaved beaten tortured and killed. They built the White House they fought in wars there labor built the American economy. And then came the civil war and freedom and promises forty acres and later on a meal. They were free sort out. There were black colds allowing black people to be arrested for things being out at night when not working as a servant. And then there was Jim crowd. A set of laws that denied African Americans all sorts of rights if you violated. He could get you arrested or even kill. Then there were housing discrimination laws and a practice called red line. With federal and local governments denied black people home loans. And Urban Renewal. Which in many cases built businesses and highways that forced black people out of their home it's. Since this countries begin. An incalculable number of black lives homes jobs and wealth have been lost. So the question Dennis who can it be repaid.

