First responders share about life on the job

More
For emergency medical technicians working in Austin, Texas, life on the job can be rewarding and upsetting in equal measure.
0:57 | 05/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for First responders share about life on the job

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"For emergency medical technicians working in Austin, Texas, life on the job can be rewarding and upsetting in equal measure.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"77472097","title":"First responders share about life on the job","url":"/Nightline/video/responders-share-life-job-77472097"}