Transcript for Restaurants get creative to keep doors open, feed health care workers

Like thousands of restaurants across the country, andiamo in New Jersey has been crippled by covid-19. Today we walk into an empty restaurant. Reporter: Alan Dickstein, co-owner, was forced to lay off more than half of his staff, leaving him with 13 employees. We have struggled and fought to maintain our kitchen staff and even paid them out of our pockets. Reporter: One of his regulars, Barry addler wanted to help, coming up with two goals, keep the doors open and provide meals for front line workers. We had the idea to help them when the rest of us were at Reporter: She raised $1600. We had raised enough money to deliver 40 lunches to the er for the day Schiff and 40 dinners for the night shift. On the way out of andiamo, there is the delivery truck, loaded to the brim. They are helping keep us safe while risking their lives daily. Reporter: Amid so much illness, brief moments of comfort, delivered one entree at a time. He is not alone. Today we are getting ready to prepare 100 meals for the local health care workers for Inglewood hospital. Reporter: The next town over, Nicolas, co-owner of bon gusto teamed up with two other owners. Dubbed the dry avenue takeout squad. The food is just as good, demand meeting a higher purpose. These people are literally putting their lives on the line to ensure that we are safe. Able to do something nice is extremely, emotionally gratifying for me. I'm really proud of the fact that we have stuck together in this. Usually the restaurant industry is very competitive. Reporter: It's not just new Jersey, look at the founder of this group in New York City. Sustenance would be his weapon in the fight. He and his friending organize to feed the front lines in nyc, delivering more than 32,000 dishes to hospital workers while at the same time putting 35 of his employees back to work. People want to help, and people want to find a purpose. And we've found one. Reporter: Dining establishments from coast-to-coast. We always have to give back to the community. That's what life is all about. Reporter: In Virginia, Illinois, Florida, Texas, have been serving up hot meals for those in the hot Zones. Here in the shuttered streets of New Orleans where covid-19 hit hard. Spent the morning listening to John Prine songs, crying and cooking vegetables, which is pretty and apropos for the situation we're in. Reporter: He has been in the kitchen for the past two weeks, cooking and delivering hundreds of meals to local hospitals. It's a mixed bag of emotions. We're doing something good, but the whole staff is laid off. It's hard. Reporter: Back in New York City, dumplings delivered to the hospital with personal messages of hope. This is small way to say thanks for doctors and nurses. Reporter: It's not just tasty plates being donated. For some, a cup of Joe is just as soothing. Mud cup coffee gave away 200 pounds of freshly-roasted cold brew coffee to first responders, planning to match each cup sold online to one on the front line. If we do a tiny bit we can make a big impact. Reporter: She knows the need to feed workers could extend for months. This is going to be an opportunity for neighbors to really help neighbors. I think when this is all done, we are going to come out stronger.

