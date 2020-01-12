Transcript for Rocket scientist turned YouTuber Mark Rober inspires youth to engage with science

double cross, fires two missiles the same time. Look familiar? The nerf gun was the toy to have. Don't you get it? It's nerf or nothing. It took me a while, eventually I grew up enough to stop playing with toys like you did too, the magic was lost, unless you are this guy. This is the world's largest nerf gun and this is the world's biggest kid. His name is mark rober, take one part literket scientist and two parts YouTube sensation and a load of messing around and he will have you feeling like a kid again, only smarter. It's larger than life sperpts like these had that transformed mark in to a social media phenomenon, with 15 million subscribers racking up 1.5 billion views. Growing up in the '90s and 2000s, I had Bill Nye the science guy. Today, kids have mark rober, who is that? Mark rober is passionate about getting people stoked about science and engineering. Like, that's kind of my M.O.. So I will suck people in with something big like, you know, world's largest nerf gun or super soaker. It's about telling them about the science of what is going on from. Reporter: Already, pause, because we are in a global pandemic, you are wondering how we are hanging out with little social distancing and no masks? We shot this segment before the world shut down. In the time that there's no shortage of news -- I thought if we could see the germs around us. Reporter: He has been hosting science classes for those of us stuck at home. Physics, chemistry, math, my nightmare growing up. For mark, numbers and formulas and an accumen for ip ovation came to him. How did you get curious about science? I loved math and science and physics, so a lot of videos come down to physics principals. So I'm trying to explain this word is magical, but in a way that you if you understand how it works you with predict the future and make cooler things. Reporter: But mark is not your every day DIY science guy. He has got the resume to back up the experiments of astronomical proportions. But I mean, long before, this was not your job. You were not a YouTube er. You were actually a rocket scientist. Yeah, I spent nine years at nasa, and even of those were working on the curiosity rover, it's 90 million miles away. It's cool. Reporter: While he was sending aircrafts to space, he posted this science experiment to YouTube. It got him nearly 10 million views. And that was a cool feeling and I'm like, I should, I want to do this more. I should do this again. Right? So honestly from that point, like eight years ago, I have done one video a month. Reporter: Before long, he left behind, and I cannot stress this enough, a job at nasa to make YouTube videos full time. Yeah, there was a survey that went out recently that it's like, more kids wan to be professional YouTube ers than astronauts and everyone is like, even I'm like -- man. That's so lame. But then I was like, holdup. I quit my dream job to do make YouTube videos so I'm not one to judge. Reporter: Sounds crazy, right? Well the gamble paid off, literally, now he is making a living off of experiments which are often sponsored by major brands. His biggest hits racking up millions of views. Like the world's largest horn. Or a pool made entirely of and a bowling ball that only makes strikes. Talk to me about the ideas. Because these are an 8-year-old's dream. Are you a kid? So I joke in the videos, like my quest should be the favorite uncle with my nieces and nephews and I started with, you know, a lot of times having them in the videos. I although of having kids and young people in my videos because like they are sucky actors. So, when they give a reaction it's genuine. When you see just like the shear enjoyment of like a kid doing a belly flop in to a jello pool. It's like that, is just magic. Reporter: One of his most viral clips inspired when somebody started getting handsy with his packages so he made them pay with glitter. I felt like a victim. I was like, holdup. I helped put the rover on Mars I made a dartboard that you get a bullseye every time. If anybody can do something about it, it's me. Reporter: Like most tech nerds he calls the bay area home, here at his workshop, we finally got to mess around with There you go, no, no, that is perfect. Reporter: I'm having the time of my life, but mark said it's all about education. He even advocates for important causes. Trying to save the planets with subber ccelebs like Bill Gates. As a youtuber and scientist and dad, why is it is important for you to advocate for the causes? It's weird to think I can tap a microphone and like 25 million people will listen. Right? And so, I can't just sit by and not do something knowing that I could. Right? And I have the power to do something about it. This is the world's largest nerf gun. I have kind of like opened out up here so you can see. But it's hard not to admit that being a big kid is in mark's DNA. So mark just loaded up the world's largest nerf gun, our producer John is sit in the trampoline, he is about to have the nerf shot straight at him. Are you ready? We are going to pray we don't take you out. If we do, sorry. Ready? I'm ready. Reporter: Say hello to my little friend. Oh! Oh! Yeah! Reporter: That was awesome. Shotgun, mic got taken off the camera. How are you feeling, cap? That is 40 miles an hour of pure toilet plunger. No producers were hurt in the making of this piece. But I do think we need more and a drone. We definitely need a drone. Oh! If 8-year-old mark rober could see you now, what would he think? He would very stoked. Real stoked. For "Nightline," in silicone valley.

