Transcript for Rodney Reed remains on death row for the murder of Stacey Stites: Part 2

was guilty of the capital murder of Stacy Stites. During the punishment phase the prosecution can bring up anything about your background prior bad acts, accusations, things that have not even been proved in court to try to convince the jury that you deserve death. The lawyers for the state G in unadjudicated rape allegations that they say he was guilty of, but never was charged with. It's taking a toll out of your client when he says, no, he did not do that. The jury deliberated five hours and delivered a death sentence for the murder of Stacy Stites. It's devastating news for one family. They got a capital murder out of the keel and that's what they wanted. News of justice and relief for another. I'm really glad that justice was served and that the system reallys work. What's going on with Jimmy? Well, he is moved on to another police department. Up in Georgetown, it's north of Austin. In 2007, about ten years after Stacy Stites murder, it appears that her former fiance, officer Jimmy Finnel is under investigation by the Texas Jimmy Finnel junior faces charges of sexual sought, kidnapping and improper sexual activity with a person in He plead guilty to a count of kidnaps and improper sexual relations with the person in custody. He was sentenced to ten years in prison. While Jimmy served ten years, Rodney reed goes to death row. Rodney reed is working on his appeals and a group called the innocence project starts assisting Rodney reed. It doesn't take a village, it takes an army. Alicia slater is a witness that worked with Stacy who has come forward talking about the relationship that existed between Rodney reed and Stacy Stites. She told me that she was not that excited to get married because she was sleeping with a black guy named Rodney. Hain a 2016 filing said that her statement was unbelievable and she failed to mention the secret affair when she spoke to police at the time of the murder. When you look at the actual police reports of the investigation, there was a lot of mistakes early on. What did the state get wrong as far as you are concerned about her death? Time of the death was way off. It was hours earlier. That shows that this homicide occurred hours before 3:00 A.M. In a time that she was just with Jimmy. If she is killed at midnight and not 3:00 A.M., and Rodney reed is excluded as thekiller. So according to the defense's legal filings the perpetrator then is Jimmy Finnel, he said that he was in the apartment with her that night. No, not based on any of the credible evidence or physical evidence or forensic evidence. It's a concoction of creative brilliant lawyers trying to save a condemned man. Earlier this week, attorneys for reed sent a new letter to the governor to ask for a delay in the execution. I traveled to Texas and sit down with reed on death row. You are sitting here with me and the clock is ticking. Yes. Ou are set to be executed? I hope not, but yes. I have to accept that. I am here now. For something that I didn't do. Freeney reed, free rod reed. We had unprecedented support. I don't know if it's social media coverage or media coverage, but just the closer we got the louder the noise. Something's off here, something needs to be done. And an indefinite stay of execution. The hearing coming up keeps on getting postponed because of covid-19. Then the more you look at the forensic pathology and the science, it's clear and convincing evidence of innocence. I have no doubt about his guilt. I have to hold on to my faith and stand on this truth. And thank the world, I thank the world for the support. What upsets you most? Trying to defenenen my sister. And the lies told about her. The only reason I'm doing this right now, I think we really have a shot at getting this across that Stacy was human and all shed to on do was get married and have a baby.

