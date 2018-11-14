Scenes from California as unprecedented destruction from fires continue

More
Even after residents escape the flames raging up and down the state, they're now facing the reality of searching for family and shelter.
8:03 | 11/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scenes from California as unprecedented destruction from fires continue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59184176,"title":"Scenes from California as unprecedented destruction from fires continue","duration":"8:03","description":"Even after residents escape the flames raging up and down the state, they're now facing the reality of searching for family and shelter.","url":"/Nightline/video/scenes-california-unprecedented-destruction-fires-continue-59184176","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.