Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sued by ‘Me & You’ singer Cassie

Casandra Elizabeth “Cassie” Ventura has accused the music mogul of rape, sex trafficking and years of abuse.

November 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live