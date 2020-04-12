Transcript for Selena's legacy persists through her music, and now, a new Netflix series

It's the song that's been passed down. New generation. A voice. Forever frozen in time yeah. And Mike that title of the song do you continues to make our hearts go. City beating by. Music icon who needs no second pain. Sunbeam CS this amazing ability to be able to. You know take you along with her on this song you know and make you really feel it. It just 22 years old the young singer was already a dominating force. Spearheading a movement that tejano music. And bringing it into the mainstream news time. The way she danced it was effortless she's just was not one person and that one artists that just really had it all. The Mexican American from Texas was on the brink of releasing her first English album until that fateful day in march of 1990 find. She was murder shocked by the manager of her fan club. Once considered a close friend. 25 years later fans continue to or. More. As our family still vividly remembers their baby daughter. And little sister. It's hard to believe that has spent 25 years what's the impact of that kind of tragedy on this I don't do whatever you get over you learn to live with it. But you never get old. The only thing that we can do is just stay together the family and be able to do these great any views that helped her legacy. Continued. It's a legacy that's blossomed for years silly and I became the inspiration behind some of the biggest names in the business. Yeah. Most notably Jennifer remove and you need in order. Who played silly you know in the 1997. About her life. And now with the family's blessing selena's story coming back this time limits when he episode series on that. Elena. The iconic role this time played by Christians so rockets from the Walking Dead. It's a choice some have criticized. Controversy reminiscent to win. People were protesting. How dare you pick a Puerto Rican. One thing I thoroughly how about Christian ministries coming into not not only having to pick Trace Selena but also. Jennifer hit him as well also this big. Some of the criticism is that she looks more like. You know there's only one Selena time in you know. Nobody's gonna look exactly like Selena are be exactly like Selena. McCain penny a family relentlessly keeping her memory alive. In 2016. And once again this year they launched a make up line with a Mac cosmetics. It's sold out in just hours. So it is global I knew that she was. But that was just that little. Dot on the -- that I knew that this was. Amazing. And her fading lives on. She's on track to become billboards greatest Latin artist of all time. And our fathers says more will be coming soon I own fifty songs have Selena. And what we've done is we've picked ten songs out of the fifty and video. I have about five. And dvd peace so who live in concert of Selena. There are public has never seen till then she continues to break records her vinyl album called ones which was originally released in 2002. Hit number one earlier this year why do you think she remains soul popular to this very day. He's still use case. It was not just the artisan of the person. May remember her personality. Said Leno was unafraid to show her friends who she truly was. A strong young woman from taxes proud of her black hair her brown skin. So very proud of or Mexican American culture never mind that she spoke very little Spanish. What is she represented through let the you know community. Especially not being us young looking Norman. I remember when cell and I we're going there was really never representation of who we where she embraced. You know her heritage of where we come from the may hateful and to let everybody know that I king its of Kato. You know I can't be great Spanish but I love war I come from in my hair days but guess what I'm American in this is who I am as well. It's no surprise that two day a new generation of fans are emerging. 25 years since selena's death those dearest to her like her husband Chris Betis are still finding ways to move on. Without forgetting give a favorite song the first. I have. A handful for different reasons on a personal level I would say dreaming that he. Yeah. For the most part I'm glad that I you know and that I had the chance to spend the time that I had with their in. For all the success that she's still having today. Mystic in any what do you want. The world to remember about your beautiful. Water something that she wrote and beautiful human being. Sure they've given person. Real down to earth. And that's the reason quite 25 years later people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.