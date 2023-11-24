The Situation with 'The Situation'

"Jersey Shore" star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino bares all from his time in the Jersey Shore house in a new book set to be released next month.

November 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live