Transcript for Sleepy drivers can doze unknowingly

The video is shocking a woman driving the car in Denver a sleek that the wheels. Watch as she drifts in and out of her lane narrowly missing other vehicles somehow she never crash things. She drove thirty miles before police car was finally able to pull or over. About 6800 drivers each year aren't so lucky they fall asleep while driving crash and die. Drowsy driving is the second leading cause of fatal vehicle accident behind only drunk driving and ahead of driving while texting. And it's not just driving that's affected a recent study in the journal of the American Medical Association estimated that workplace accidents from sleep deprivation. Cost 31 billion dollars of damage every year. It's sleek it's such a powerful drive that if you really need it the brain is gonna say are hop sleep and and that. Can be an incredibly dangerous situation. But it's driving while sleeping that is especially heroin some drowsy drivers experience a phenomenon that you've probably never heard of call Mike grossly where you fall asleep for just a few seconds without realizing it. I volunteered to beat the Guinea pig in experiment to see. How I would be affected driving with out enough sleep now going to be up all night first I stayed up for 32 consecutive hours. Get the proverbial wall. I am Robert more than I traveled to the Liberty Mutual research institute outside of Boston. Where they study the effects of sleep deprivation on driving. It can happen in the blink of an. Chronic lack of sleep boggles the mind makes people more likely to make mistakes at school or work. It makes us emotionally volatile and more prone to illness. At the research lab I was hooked up to a brain wave monitor and a device that tracks eye movement Phil okay now. But not great they and I got behind the wheels of the minivan. It's tired as I was I thought I would be okay we'll see you'll see our feel like I can drive pretty well. Then I started driving on a closed crack. With a researcher sitting next to me a good step on any emergency brake if things went awry I'm feeling pretty. Pretty worn out soon I was becoming sleepy year in sleep you're became a struggle to keep my eyes open just to hold my head up before long I was experiencing that might grossly look like a normal awake driver but would you can't tell. That my brain is actually a sleeping. About half an hour into became more obvious. I'd fallen asleep at the wheel and driven completely off the road. I soon realized that I just couldn't go on. Good idea now. It was just too dangerous. That was tough. Beckham lab doctor sides are showed me just what was going on inside my brain while I was driving yes this evidence that your falling asleep. My eyes were open but see how these lines are becoming more jagged vastly coming on and these lines Joseph my blinking is getting slower and what about when I drove off the road. We could see it coming in your very way of looking at the chart here how long was might might grossly in this one episode. So in this one episode we're talking about ones who dream for. Five or six seconds. What was most shocking doctor sides are said I fell asleep I micro slept 21 other times. You had dozens of times where your eyes began rolling around their sockets this would happen first 234. Seconds here to get a couple of good roles and. If I'd been driving sixty miles an hour I would have gone the length of a football field. Plus sleep and then you come to and then you keep driving I'd remembered none of them. Fortunately I had been in a highly controlled situation with safety precaution striving just twenty to thirty miles an hour. Every day thousands of sleep deprived Americans go whizzing along at fifty. 6070. Miles an hour convinced as I was did they can outraged their own fatigue as a real. Twilight Zone the entire time. And it was scary for Nightline I'm Ron Claiborne in Hopkinton Massachusetts.

