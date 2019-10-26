Transcript for 'Slender Man' stabbing survivor describes horrific ordeal: Part 1

you're a survivor? Yeah. I shouldn't be alive. I really shouldn't, after what happened. Reporter: For the first time, Peyton Lightner is talking about that day five years ago, three 12 year Olds at a slumber party, and the next morning, a walk into the woods to play hide-and-seek. Do you remember leaving the park to go to the woods? They just wanted to go on a walk, and I didn't think much of it. It's just a walk. What bad stuff happens in walk Shaw, Wisconsin? Reporter: Peyton was stabbed 19 times and left for dead by her own friends who later blamed the fictional character slender man. When I was five feet away, I said now, go ballistic, go stab, stab, stab. The suspect lured the victim into the woods. All three of the girls are 12 years old. Who ever heard of 12 year old girls planning for six months to kill one of their best friends. Through the whole time, Peyton was screaming in agony. I didn't want to do this. I was afraid what would happen if I didn't. Reporter: It's Friday night, in Wisconsin, a milwauk suburb. Peyton is getting ready to celebrate her best friend's birthday at that slumber party. She was so, so, excited. Reporter: She was a loner who needed a friend. I made friends with her when I saw she didn't have any friends at all. Reporter: Also, Anisa, who had grown close to Morgan. They played up in Morgan's bedroom, ran up and down the stairs giggling and laughing. Pit was a normalight Reporter: But there was nothing normal about the next morning when they suggested they go to the park and to the woods Anisa told me to lie on the ground and cover myself in sticks and leaves and stuff, but it was really just a trick. Reporter: While playing hide-and-seek came the command. And she's attacked with a knife. She said don't be afraid, I'm only a little kitty cat. And she stabbed her profusely. Reporter: Do you remember when it started? Kind of. I didn't feel anything. Because my body was in shock. They told me to lay down. You'll lose blood slower, like we're going to go get help. Did she try to get up? Yeah, she tried to get up. She said she couldn't see. She couldn't walk. And just that she couldn't breathe. And they told her they were going to go get her help. But Anisa flat out said we're not getting her help. We wanted her to die. I got up and walked until I hit a patch of grass where I could lie down. Reporter: A bicyclist calls 911, officer Dan Kline is the first on the scene. I asked her who did this, and she told me her friend Morgan. Reporter: Peyton tells paramedics she's been stabbed. They asked how long is the knife, and she said the knife is about like this. And she was talking about the blade, not the handle. Reporter: Her mother rushes to the hospital just before Peyton is taken into surgery. I said, you're going to be it's going to be fine. But I could see that she was covered. Her arms and her legs and her abdomen were covered in stab wounds. Reporter: The surgeon treating Peyton told me if the stab width had been a width of a hair deeper she would not have survived. While Peyton fights for her life police are searching everywhere for the two girls. It was about 2:53 in the afternoon. I had gotten a message that the sheriff's department had located the girls on the side of I-94. They were sitting on the side of the freeway. By the time we had found them, they had walked about five hours and made it to the north end of our city. Reporter: Morgan geyser and Anisa were brought back for an interview. They seemed kind of meek. Your parents know you are here talking to me. They're so glad that you're safe. I did notice she had a bloodstain on the front of her shirt and she was wearing two shirts. What is your name? Anissa weir. Morgan seemed like she was very calm. Very relaxed. I mean, she's at a police department, and she's covered in blood. And this is like a normal day for her. What's your name? Morgan. Reporter: You can hear Morgan ask what's happened to Peyton, using her nickname, Bella. Is she dead? I don't know. She was taken to the hospital. What? I was just wondering. It didn't seem like it really concerned her too much if she was dead or alive. Reporter: The detectives read the girls their rights. Here in the state of Wisconsin a child can be interrogated without the presence of their parent or guardian being in the room. At that time, I did not know that. We find people are more truthful when they don't have their parents present. This is to get me arrested, isn't it? Reporter: The interrogations last for hours. Make yourself a little more comfortable here. I have a daughter that's almost the same age as her. Like she could be my daughter, but then she started saying things that were really very eerie, even coming out of a 12 year old's mouth. Did you talk about doing this beforehand? Anisa told me we had to. Why? Because he said that he would kill our family. Who's he? Um, a man. I didn't know him. But Anisa knew him. Reporter: And this is where the story takes another turn to a fictional character on the What they called, it's full of horror stories that are meant to purposely scare you. One of those called slender man. Who's slender man? He's, he's this tall, faceless man who preys on At his own will, he can extend these ten drills from his back, and like strangle his victims. He targets childrens most. Anisa explained to me that to prove yourself worthy to slender you would have to kill somebody. Morgan said we have to kill Bella.

