-
Now Playing: 1 dead, several injured after plane crashes in South Africa
-
Now Playing: Dolphins join in the fun with surfers in South Africa
-
Now Playing: South Africans grapple with land expropriation
-
Now Playing: Inside Afghanistan: On the ground with US troops
-
Now Playing: 'It's just like a feeling': Ariana Grande on how she knew Pete Davidson was the one
-
Now Playing: Cohen pleads guilty, Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
-
Now Playing: Body found in search for missing Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts
-
Now Playing: Friend of woman allegedly killed by husband on why something 'didn't seem right'
-
Now Playing: How 'BlacKkKlansman' director, cast tackled story of black cop infiltrating the KKK
-
Now Playing: 'Crazy Rich Asians' stars, author on making the film, Asian-American representation
-
Now Playing: Aretha Franklin: Defining what it meant to be a diva: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Celebrities, fans remember Aretha Franklin, who died at age 76: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Parkland students return to school six months after deadly shooting
-
Now Playing: Meet the youngest athlete to ever qualify for the World Surf League Championship Tour
-
Now Playing: Omarosa says Trump trying to 'silence' her as campaign files arbitration against her
-
Now Playing: More than 1,000 children were victims of priest abuse, according to grand jury report
-
Now Playing: Trump responds to Omarosa after she releases audio she says is of the president
-
Now Playing: Country music star Luke Combs on fans, songwriting and remembering Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: Country star Luke Combs reveals he's an N'SYNC fan
-
Now Playing: Children of Camden, 10 years of hope, dreams and setbacks