Transcript for Surfside collapse raises safety concerns in nearby buildings

I really don't know what we're going to do. It's a terrible situation for me, for everybody. I mean, it's 156 families. It's very sad. Reporter: Sonia bortolen is tired and homesick. The Miami beach condo owner can look at her highrise complex, but she can't go in. I own two units and that was my main residence, that was my home. Reporter: She's lived here since 1994. Friday she, her husband, and nearly 300 residents were ordered to evacuate the building. Sonia, who's undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, was given just a few hours to take only what they could carry. I talked to -- I believe it was somebody from the city, a young man. And he said, yeah, you've got a couple of hours to get out, just grab what you can and get out. The building is shut down. My neighbor has a 6-month-old baby. Another one had a practically newborn baby. I saw a police officer helping her carry her baby's car seat. Broke my heart. Those things broke my heart. When I see people going through stuff like that. Reporter: Crestview is six miles from the Champlain towers, the condo complex that suddenly collapsed nearly two weeks ago. More than 35 people are confirmed dead, more than 100 still missing. I couldn't believe it. I said, what? This is so weird, it's scary. It scared everybody. Reporter: The collapse in surfside set off alarm bells all across Miami Dade county in the storm-prone region, launching a review of highrises and whether they are safe, or potentially not. Given we cannot currently explain why the Champlain towers south suddenly collapsed, I have draft Adler to provide residents with a basic level of confidence that their building is not obviously unsafe. Reporter: For Sonia, she says there have been issues in her complex for years, but she had no idea it was this bad. She provided us with a copy of an inspection report on her building from back in January which found that crestview was structurally and electrically unsafe, but she says the residents weren't notified of those results until Friday. We knew we had problems in the building. I mean, I could tell. We could tell. Water was coming in through the windows, you could see the cracks, you could see the but I never -- I mean, I never imagined, in my wildest dreams, they were going to kick us out of the building like that. Reporter: Speaking with our affiliate WPLG over the weekend, crestview towers condominium association attorney maryelle tolinchi said subsequent inspection was conducted that disputes the report. An unofficial report was released saying the building is actually safe for occupancy and the repairs on the structure and electrical can be done with residents there. Reporter: She added the board of directors working to get residents home as soon as possible. My gut feeling is the more people look at more buildings, the more the guys writing the reports are going to be really careful about what they're saying, therefore, they'r going to err way past conservative. Reporter: Allyn kilshimer consulted on disasters on the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. He's been hired to investigate the Champlain towers collapse and the work has been nonstop, nearly 13 days. Everything's part of our investigation. We're not going to discount anything. Reporter: Over at the site of the Champlain towers collapse, crews are working round the clock. But the painstaking work in the rubble is slow going. Especially as hurricane Elsa churns in the gulf. Miami will miss the worst of the storm, but rain and wind make rescue and recovery even harder. These teams continue through extremely adverse and challenging conditions. Through the rain and through the wind, they have continued searching. Reporter: Surfside's mayor says concern extends beyond the collapse. Officials now worry about Champlain tower's sister complex to the north, built by the same developer around the same time. The president of that condo association telling me last week, the building is completely fine. We have some concerns about not just some, but deep concerns about that building, especially given that we don't know what has happened there. Reporter: For 72-year-old Steve Rosenthal, every day is a reminder of what's lost. How many of those neighbors have you not heard from in the last two weeks now? A lot. It just seems like everyone that had an oceanfront unit that I knew is gone. I don't know the exact number. I don't even want to know. Reporter: He lived in unit 705 of the Champlain towers south for 20 years. He remembers when he first moved to this little slice of retirement paradise. It was wonderful. You know? Great people. You had the ocean, the beach out here is magnificent. What about the building itself? Fabulous. Retirement, this is where I was going to be. Reporter: Rosenthal says what happened on June 24th will haunt him, when three portions of his condo complex came crashing down in the middle of the night. The unit next to you? 704 line, the people are dead. It stopped. It literally stopped at my door. Another 24 inches, my unit is gone too. Reporter: I first spoke with him last Monday, days after the collapse. His arms still bruised. The dust starts coming down from the ceiling, hit me in the face. I'm seeing it, I'm going, I'm not in a dream, this is real. I'm seeing everything is falling down. People are yelling, I don't know how many people are yelling, help me, help me, get me out. Reporter: He got dressed and grabbed his wallet, keys, phone, waited for rescue from his balcony. Jeans, shoes, two t-shirts in a shopping bag, underwear, Reporter: For days he watched his section of the apartment complex stand dark and silent over the rubble of the collapse site. So far, more than 30 bodies have been found. We find strollers, baby bottles, stuffed toys. It brings a sense of reality to the moment. Reporter: This weekend that final section, including Steve's condo, brought down in a controlled implosion. It was sad. But I was happy it came down. Why? I thought it was dangerous at that point for first responders to go in there. I didn't want any of them getting hurt. Watching it come down, did you have memories flash through? You know -- of course. 20 years invested in there. I mean, I had everything. My whole life is in there. Reporter: Officials say there were warning signs, and they are pushing for a grand jury investigation. ABC news confirming a letter was sent to residents in April warning that damage had gotten significantly worse, that concrete deterioration is accelerating, and would begin to multiply exponentially after a 2018 engineering report revealed the need for repairs. But the cost for repairs priced out at $15 million, with residents asked to pay anywhere from $80,000 to $336,000. There are times when you want to do maintenance, but you're worried about how much it's going to cost, so you have a tendency to put it off because you think that's not going to be a real problem. That's a lot of money. That's what it came down to. A lot of culpability, no question about it. It's not just one thing, it's a combination of things. Reporter: Rosenthal is suing the Champlain towers condo association, saying the group knew or should have known the building was deteriorating, pointing to tenant complaints and that 2018 report. So far, the condo association has said it can't comment on pending litigation. Over the past 13 days, rescue teams have removed nearly 5 million pounds of debris. Please keep these victims and these families in your hearts and prayers. Reporter: Many families still in that agonizing wait for word, like Ashley Dean, her sister, cassie Stratton, was on the phone with her sister when the building collapsed and is still missing. I'm holding out every bit of hope with every ounce inside of me as a human being that you might be in there, still alive. Reporter: A nearby memorial wolkoffered in flowers displays photos of victims and the today funeral services were held for seven victims. Anna Lee Rodriguez, her husband, daughters Lucia and Emma, 92-year-old Hilda Noriega, who recently decided to sell her condo and move in with her son. For so many, the wait continues. Sonia now shuttles between her office and couch surfing with her family. She can't go to a shelter and risk getting covid since she's already battling cancer. This is my second bout, fighting breast cancer. So right now I'm undergoing treatment for that, when makes it super rough. Not being home, not being able to be in my bed. Once I get treatment, I need a few days to recover. Reporter: She like hundreds of others in Miami tonight left with more questions than answers. But in a moment of hope and renewal, Sonia had to leave our interview and head to the hospital, where she met her newest granddaughter, a much-needed reminder that life keeps going.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.