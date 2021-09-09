Transcript for Survivor details rescue after 9/11 attack: Part 2

By morning on September 12th, rescue teams were still searching as Janelle lay trapped beneath them. I felt like I was going to give up. And I could hear the noises coming up. I see someone, I see someone, she's alive, she's alive. Somebody grabbed my hand. "I got you." Reporter: Firemen finally pulled Janelle out, 27 hours after the collapse of the north tower. After Janelle was rescued, no one else would be found alive. Being there for 27 hours, in a position of I couldn't even move, nothing, my whole body. It was a miracle that you were able to survive. Well, yes. That's definitely a miracle. I was given two medals after 9/11. I was given a soldier's medal. Then the purple heart. You know, the purple heart is not a medal any soldier wants to receive. Not at all. And it's really for the injuries that I sustained in helping save those lis. Reporter: Marilyn went back to work at the Pentagon. But the dramatic events of that day continued to haunt her. I talked to a counselor. And she said, you know, you really suffer from PTSD. But PTSD was not put in my because I wanted to serve in the military. Reporter: Her assignment was as inspector general of the U.S. Forces in Afghanistan. It was groundbreaking time to be a journalist in New York City covering this. Because you had a real sense of purpose. Reporter: Nina did not want the victims or their families to be forgotten. I fought to cover funerals. I couldn't look at those little kids, with no parent -- whose parent went to work and didn't come home. Reporter: Regina went back to work at ground zero where her fellow firefighters had lost their lives. I actually got assigned to work down there for the whole month of December on the rescue and recovery efforts. It took a long time for me to grieve. It took -- it probably took about a year for me to grieve. I was sad, mad, you know, horrified. Yeah, Elena, you entered that, right? Reporter: In the years following 9/11, Janelle has married and expanded her family. After the promises that I made to god, I started going to the Brooklyn tabernacle church. I got baptized in November that same year. Getting married and everything that same year. Despite my injury, despite what I've been through. It's the best me, and I love this life. Reporter: For Judy and fellow officer Chris Castro, their work partnership bloomed into a romantic one. We started dating in 2004. In 2006, we got married. And it worked out. I didn't feel like some sort of hero, that we were down there, we covered it, we survived. I felt like -- incredible guilt. Space and time heals. It's taken two decades. The one thing that I would leave with the American public is that, we're all the same. Reach out and touch somebody. Love people. We're all the same. Look forward to the future and enjoy life and loving people.

