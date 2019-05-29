-
Now Playing: 'American Taliban' released from prison
-
Now Playing: Former Taliban hostage is charged with sexual assault and other criminal offenses since his return
-
Now Playing: Uncle charged with aggravated murder in case of missing 5-year-old Utah girl: Police
-
Now Playing: Tornado hits Kansas leaving 11 people injured, path of damage
-
Now Playing: Severe storms rip through Northeast
-
Now Playing: Rescued hiker Amanda Eller tells her survival story
-
Now Playing: Ex-Taliban hostage says husband's Taliban sympathy led to 5-year ordeal
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for a gunman in Texas
-
Now Playing: Flooding emergency in Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: Japanese living in Latin America among those placed in internment camps during WWII
-
Now Playing: Horse tries to jump hurdle, delightfully stumbles
-
Now Playing: 24-year-old woman shot dead while holding baby
-
Now Playing: Student left paralyzed after car crash walks across graduation stage
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: May 29, 2019
-
Now Playing: Scripps National Spelling Bee begins
-
Now Playing: Tornado touches down near Kansas City, destroying homes
-
Now Playing: MacKenzie Bezos to give away half of fortune to charity
-
Now Playing: How to put aside money for emergency savings
-
Now Playing: Miami exotic dancer was driving drunk when she killed 3 teens, police say
-
Now Playing: Ceremonial 1st pitch nearly hits photographer