Transcript for Ex-Taliban hostage says husband's Taliban sympathy led to 5-year ordeal

A. So why did he won it that Afghanistan would he tell you. He believed that. Taliban. In Afghanistan. Were misrepresented in the west he believed he could get the real story of the Taliban you know. And talk to people that may be wouldn't talk to outside media. Go places that nobody else could go. And. And at what point did you realize. Why has that. Some ties with the town I think after we were in captivity suddenly it's light. Heats order drop any pretense of being a pacifist. Which is not to say that. He ever expressed the desire to be militarily sympathetic. It's light. When we were no longer out westerners. He could sort of drop his neutrality. And in any Manassas before your previous interview Hewitt said that you in Josh made the decision together to have kids. True. Prior to captivity I did want to have a family with Josh. But during captivity. I was not I was not given a choice. As far as whether or not we would have children in captivity. Whether or not they would have to go through that Q and that certainly not certainly not something I want it from my children. He's saying that he was re. Yes you know I'm not saying that I a physically struggled. But I am saying that I found. Relations with him. Pretty abhorrent. But I didn't have a choice. I.

