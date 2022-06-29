Taylor Swift drops her tenth studio album, ‘Midnights’

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift drops her tenth studio album, ‘Midnights,’ with each one of the 13 tracks telling the story of a different sleepless night in her life.

