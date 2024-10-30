Toni Collette, Nicholas Hoult on reuniting on screen after 22 years

ABC News' Chris Connelly sat down with the actors, who played mother and son in 2002's "About a Boy." They're sharing the spotlight again in director Clint Eastwood's legal thriller "Juror #2."

October 30, 2024

