Herever you are, Vanessa, you are alive, you are here today, got sisters who are going to fight for you. Just remember that I love you, Vanessa. Reporter: For the family of army specialist Vanessa Guillen, today was a milestone in a long fight for justice. Reporter: Vanessa the 20-year-old soldier who went missing from ft. Hood nearly eight months ago, later found her family alleging she disappeared after being sexually harassed by a superior at the base. It's a claim that the army says they're currently investigating. Her case gaining traction this summer, invoking outrage over sexual harassment and abuse in the military. We demand justice! Reporter: Launching a movement under #iamvanessaguillen. The murder of speci a Guillen shocked our conscience and brought attention to deeper problems. Reporter: Today the Pentagon took unprecedented action, announcing that 14 top army leaders and enlisted personnel at ft. Hood have been fired or suspended for failure of leadership. It follows a three-month-long investigation into the culture and climate at ft. Hood. Initial investigation into Vanessa's death coupled with high numbers of crimes and deaths at ft. Hood has revealed a series of missteps and multiple failures in our system and within our leadership. Reporter: The investigating by an independent civilian ban nel determining that serious crime issues on and off ft. Hood were neither identified nor it also said that the system in place designed to report and prevent sexual harassment and assault was ineffective. This report, without a doubt, will cause the army to change our culture. I have decided to accept all these findings. Reporter: The independent review board uncovering many instances unreported sexual assault and harassment, today speaking directly to survivors. If any of them se this, I want them to know, we believe you. That's a really important takeaway was to believe. Reporter: Major general Scott efflandt and the entire command team of Vanessa's unit have been relieved of duty. The leadership of the 1st cavalry division also suspended pending future jest races. The kind of punishments meted out today really do mean something. They are career ending. That should send a shock wave through the army and through the military, that this is a very serious problem. I am greatly disappointed that leaders failed to effectively create a climate that treated all soldiers with dignity and with respect. And file reinforce everyone's obligation to prevented properly respond to allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Vanessa was truly the turningpoint, and all credit should go to her family. They would not let this go. Vanessa was special. Like a lot of people tell me, like, I don't know what it was about Vanessa, her smile just touches me. Reporter: Vanessa Guillen was the light of her family. She's just a joyful person. She's very outgoing. We just had that connection. Reporter: One of six children beloved by her siblings and her parents. Originally from Mexico, raising their children to pursue the American dream. I always looked up to her since I was little, always following her steps. Reporter: Even from a young age, one thing was clear. Vanessa's sense of duty to her country. Reporter: As soon as she graduated from high school, Vanessa enlisted in U.S. Army. Her first training, she didn't even want to come back. She was that happy. Even when she got home, she was like a new person. She was -- like her skin was literally glowing. Reporter: Vanessa was sent to ft. Hood in Killeen, Texas, one of the army's largest military installations. She worked as a small arms repair soldier. But soon after she arrived, her family said they noticed a change. She looks more sad? She was not happy atood? No, no. She would try to tell me that she didn't want to be at ft. Hood. I remember this one time, she said, I don't like it here. And I hope one day you understand. On the 22nd, I find out that she's not replying at all. No phone calls. They go straight to voice mail. So I was like, let me message her, maybe the messages go and nothing. There's a 4:00 P.M. Accountability check. Vanessa doesn't check in. And that's unusual. And so the unit starts log for her. They told me that her keys, her car, her military I.D., her license, credit, debit cards, were there. She would never leave her stuff behind. Reporter: After trying to reach Vanessa for hours, her sister Mayra takes action, driving three hours from the family's home in Houston to ft. Hood. I thought maybe she had an accident. Like, we have to look for her. Reporter: She says she arrives in the middle of the night and calls the staff sergea she says he tells her to come back in the morning. On the 23rd, the military police were contacted. Reporter: Major general Donna martin is the head of Cid, U.S. Army's criminal investigation division. They wanted to make sure she wasn't hurt. So when that search came back without any results, then that's when Cid is notified. I was like, what's going on? We think she's missing. How can she go missing on a military base? That's too ridiculous, go find her, better find her. The meetings were useless. There was no new information. We gave them literally every single thing they asked for. For them not to give us an answer, the problem is inside. As a mother myself, there's nothing, there's not enough you could tell me. I would want to know everything. And we can't tell everything. We have to maintain the integrity of the investigation. Reporter: Gloria recalls a conversation she had with her daughter months before she went missing. Reporter: Her mother kept the conversation private at the time. But Vanessa's sisters became the public face of the family, protesting outside of ft. Hood. We started protesting every Friday. What do we want? Vanessa! Vanessa! Vanessa! Reporter: Inside, army begins to piece together Vanessa's last known whereabouts. We know that Vanessa reported to her workstation, whi in the motor pool. Then we know that she came to the arms room where she did leave behind her bank , her I.D. Card, and the keys to her barracks room and her car. And then she went to the next arms room, the second arms room. And that is where we believe she came into contact with specialist Robinson. We believe that specialist Robinson was the last person to have seen her. Reporter: Specialist Aaron Robinson joined the army in 2018 and was deployed to Iraq for seven months. When interviewed by investigators, he says on the day Vanessa disappeared, he finished work and then went to his off-post residence to spend the night with his girlfriend. According to investigators, his girlfriend, sicily Aguilar, backs up his alibi. Investigators speak to witnesses, who say that on the day of Vanessa's disappearance, they saw Robinson coming out of his arms room pulling a large, heavy case. So all of these leads lead us back to specialist Robinson. We're interviewing other people in the unit as well, to find out, was there a relationship between Vanessa and specialist Robinson that we didn't know about? And there was none. Reporter: Soon Vanessa's disappearance begins to be reported on span language media, where Vanessa's mother, Gloria, spoke publicly about the alleged sexual harassment. Family attorney told us she's uncovered at least two incidents of sexual harassment. The military says they've received no credible information about those allegations. Reporter: Vanessa's family keeps up their pressure on the leadership at ft. Hood, demanding answers about the investigation. They finally admitted that foul play was involved. The story explodes into the news cycle. The army suspects foul play now. 