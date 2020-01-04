Transcript for US Surgeon General: ‘We’re trying to learn the lessons’ from other countries

Today marks the single deadliest day of the covid-19 outbreak in the U.S., bringing the total to more than 3800 dead. Now to the man leading the fight against the deadly disease. I spoke with Jerome Adams, a member of the white house coronavirus task force. I want to start with the confusion and debate on whether the public should be wearing masks or face coverings. On February 29th you tweeted, seriously, people, stop buying masks. They're not effective in preventing the general public from getting coronavirus. Now I understand that was a month ago and there has been something of a shift at the highest levels in thinking on this issue. Can you clarify? At that time, the CDC and world health organization looked at the totality of data out there on people wearing masks and came to the conclusion if you wear a mask it doesn't protect you from my disease, what it does is protect me from your disease. So we recommend that people who are sick wear a mask. We recommend people who are around someone who's covid positive wear a mask but do not recommend that the general public wears masks as a protective mechanism. But we've seen cloth masks are becoming more and more available. So we're looking at the data to determine whether or not it is appropriate in some circumstances. Dr. Birx mentioned it's moving from the cities to the suburbs and perhaps even to rural areas over time. What hotspots are you keeping an eye on? Where are you concerned about the next spread of covid? Well, to be honest, I'm concerned about everywhere, because we want no one to feel like they're immune to this. But in particular, New Orleans is emerging. Detroit is emerging. Miami. We're worried about these urban areas, but we also want to make sure as we're increasing testing and testing is rapidly increasing, that it's getting to the suburbs and rural areas. What does leave look like on may 1st if you're going to open up certain sectors of the economy so people can go back to work. I spoke to an elmhurst doctor who said perhaps it was the packed people on the subways spreading coronavirus. Could face masks act as a way of preventing asymptomatic carriers from spreading? That's what we're looking at. In New York City, people are going to run back to subways. That's why perhaps asking people to wear cotton or cloth masks when we go back to reopening, but hopefully we'll get therapeutics and we're hoping that we'll have a vaccine by next year and that's how they can protect themselves. We have a game changer, that's the new Abbott test and tests like it that will give an answer within five minutes. Governor Cuomo called for of collaboration so states weren't getting into bidding wars for masks and ventilators. Why aren't they sharing ventilators? We are working with states and asking them to really look at their local capacity in addition to the federal the stockpile, we're working to back fill it and sending it to those who need it most. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases in the world and people are pointing to places like Germany and South Korea for getting ahead of the virus. Do you think the U.S. Was prepared? It's hard to get people to wrap their heads around what pandemic preparedness actually means. We saw this during ebola, H1N1. We learned, but until people go through a situation like this they don't believe it can happen to them. They don't believe their hospital could run out of ppe. They don't believe they don't have enough ventilators. So we're trying to learn the lessons. We're focussed on making sure people have resources that they need right now but that we learn these lessons to your point and we do a better job of pandemic preparedness as a country. I think it's important that being socially distant doesn't mean we have to be socially disconnected. There's an 80-year-old lady who lives next door to me. I rang her doorbell and backed six feet away and said hey, is there anything you need? Are you doing okay? It's still appropriate for us to check in on people even though we're maintaining social distancing. It's nice to know you're not just the surgeon general but a good neighbor. I have a 15, 14 and 10 year old, so I know very much at home the pains of trying to social distance. But we will get through this. Dr. Adams, thank you so much for joining us and giving us insight and perspective. Thank you, juju.

