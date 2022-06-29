Weinstein, Masterson trials mark latest watershed moments in the MeToo movement

Weinstein accusers and MeToo activists are watching closely as Harvey Weinstein, who's already been convicted in New York, and Danny Masterson face criminal cases in L.A. for alleged sexual assaults.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live