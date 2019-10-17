Transcript for ‘The First Wives Club’ is back with a new perspective

Reporter: The iconic feminist anthem brought to life in "The first wives club" recently given new life in a series with the same name with a noticeable distinction. All of the leading ladies are women of color. The first wives club reboot stares Ryan Michelle Bethay. Did you talk to any of them in preparation for your role? In my mind, every day. I would love to, if you're watching. Yes, do you want to meet us? We would love to meet you. Can you hear me Bette midler you're the wind beneath my wings. Reporter: They come together to overcome major struggles. Traded in for younger women. My, my, the bulimia certainly has paid off. Reporter: Another searching to find her voice. Yet through their bond as best friends, they come out stronger. A theme repeated in the No, that is not life. We've got to start living our lives for ourselves. We are amazing. Reporter: In the series, hazel's marriage crumbles in a very public and embarrassing way. I knew Derrick was cheating. And the only thing you did was throw out your phone? Reporter: She leans on her girlfriends. The mastermind, Tracy Oliver, knows a thing or two about strong women. She was the creator of "Girls trip." How did this whole project get started? It was right after "Girls trip" came out and paramount reached out and said have you seen "The first wives club" movie? And I'm like, are you serious? Of course I've seen it. So it was like fate. Reporter: Her tributes to the original are sprinkled throughout the series like the iconic window washing scene. When you saw that they were bringing back that scene, were you like, oh, my gosh, we're really doing this? Yeah. I knew there was going to be a party at some point and like my own anxiety was like don't drop something on your white All of the Easter eggs were fun. With the help of my true friends, I realized I was more than enough. Oh, yeah, if you're a fan of the movie, you will see in every single episode something. And I'm actually surprised that super fans on Twitter are already seeing some of those things. Reporter: The original was set in 1996. Now more than 20 years later the social contrasts are glaring, with very different representations of women in so-called mid-life. That is exactly why hazel Rochelle has her own personal glam squad. Oh, my god, I'm getting a makeover. I wanted to keep them in their 40s but keep them fresh and sexy and fun. They're going to date and be out on the streets and go to clubs and liven it up. We're going to show people that even after 40 you can have fun and be beautiful and sexy and gorgeous. Reporter: With diversity on-screen and off. It's a dream. When I was first starting off in the business I didn't get those opportunities. I used to write about women of color and then I would have people say to me, you're a good writer but this will never get made because no one wants to see that story or no one's going to buy that story. All of our directors were and because it was an all-black cast it felt amazing that there was nobody that was just the funny friend that came on and was like, I'm all the tokens in Reporter: On the show and in real life these women owned that message, putting a spotlight on the essential power of sisterhood. What do you hope the take away message is? You got to laugh to keep from cryin'. There's room for the tears but it's like, okay, girl E let's get up. Yeah, that's what friends are for. I hope everybody realizes it's the friends who lift you up that you need to keep closest to you. Episodes are streaming now on B.E.T. Plus.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.