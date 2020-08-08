Transcript for Woman travels to Mexico to avoid U.S. COVID-19 travel ban: Part 2

Help us make every wish come true. Reporter: Emily and her girlfriend's love story has spanned continents, Emily is from Paris, Amelia lives in San Francisco. I met up with Emily in Ireland, where her grandparents live. And was in Paris, and then she was set to come back here in late March, and that never happened. Yeah, never happened. Reporter: When covid-19 hit, they weren't ready for countries to close borders and ban travel. The United States doesn't allow foreign visitors to fly in directly from the European union or other parts of the world like China where infection rates have been high. She was asleep when the news hit, so I had to wait a few hours before talking to her about it. For some reason, it didn't feel like an emergency, and then it kept going on and on and on and on. We didn't know when it was going to end. And there's something about going through such a hard time and not be able to be there, and you kind of realize that there's a limit to what words can do. Reporter: After six months, being forced to connect only virtually, the young couple had enough. All right. It's 6:00 A.M., time to go to Mexico, I guess. Reporter: Now Emily's embarking on a long, roundabout journey from France to California. That's if they let me in. We'll see. Reporter: Emily had learned through a Facebook group about other people successfully traveling to Mexico in order to get into the U.S. We created a group chat because we're taking the same flight to cancun. Reporter: Multiple buses and planes to get to Mexico where Emily will have to quarantine for 15 days. Only after that will she be able to try to go to California. There was no option to drive across the border. It's official. I made it to cancun, Mexico. The travel ban forced people to rethink how they're going to be reunited. Even though at first they may have the process in mind, now they have to think outside the box. Do they need a business Visa? Should they go to a different country? Reporter: Emily made it to Mexico, staying in a hostel. This is the dorm. We have lockers here. All the top bunks are closed down. And we share a bathroom. And we share a shower. Probably every other person I meet here is doing the exact same thing I am. Reporter: Emily wishes there was an easier and safer way to reunite. Mexico currently has about twice the number of covid cases compared to France. Apparently, everyone is supposed to be wearing a mask, even in the car. Reporter: Emily says these travel bans end up putting people at a higher risk. They need to be revised. I can see how people who see us do this, travel to Mexico, take planes, share a dorm, share a shower, might think that we're be being pretty irresponsible in the time of a pandemic, and I don't disagree with that. It's risky, but when you don't know when you're going to see your partner next, I think you'd be ready to do a lot of things that you wouldn't do otherwise. Reporter: After 15 days in Mexico, she finally lands in San Francisco. This is the moment of truth. I hope it goes well. Gonna have to go through customs. I'll let you know. Reporter: Now, just a short walk away. Amelia is waiting anxiously. 45 minutes later. The face she's been waiting to see. It's okay. I'm sorry you had to wait so long. You're out, though. We kind of made the promise to each other that we weren't going to let this happen again, and once we'd be reunited we'd stay together and stick together. Reporter: The pair head home together, for the first time in half a year. Down in Texas, course is waiting for reunion just like that with her fiance, Sean, but it turns out there was no way for him to make it before the baby comes. Like the one I just had, that was pretty gnarly. Reporter: The U.S. Does allow for some, exemptions to the travel ban, including parents, but Sean doesn't qualify as a parent until the child born. That means he will have to watch the baby be born over face time. He's six hours away from me, he's been so supportive, the phone is shaking. I can't stop, I'm freezing. I'm so nervous. I'm so nervous. I would have loved to be there, just hold her hand or talk to her, give her encouragement. Reporter: Coursy labored for a grueling 24 hours. Eventually, the doctor makes the call, an emergency c-section. I just really remember wishing Sean could be there for that, because I needed. I needed him, and it was terrifying. It was, it was terrifying for me as well, and watching her have the c-section, and then she was, she was exhausted after it, and she actually, you know, passed out after it, after the baby was delivered. So I could hear the baby crying, and then the doctors kind of just shut off the laptop and hours passed before I knew if course was okay. And I didn't know where my son was. Say hi, daddy, we love you, and we miss you. So I'm just praying that Sean can get here and we can be a Reporter: Now officially a father, Sean finally jumped a flight to America, and a day later, he met the baby for the first time. I just walked in, seen coursy's face, and we both broke down crying, and it was just one of the best feelings I've ever experienced in my life. Reporter: Coursy and Sean realized they're the lucky ones, maybe most separated couples are still stuck in different locations. I still want our story to be heard, because we've been robbed of something we are never getting back. It should be family first. Family over politics. Family is essential. Reporter: They know in the end love wins, but even this reunion is temporary. Sean will have to go back to Ireland eventually until they can get a Visa. We just want to enjoy this moment together. I am not being separated from my family. I will fight as hard as I have to fight keeping us all three together, nothing else matters.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.