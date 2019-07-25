Transcript for World's most famous Instagram cats and feline lovers gather for CatCon

They know they're number one. Reporter: This is what fame looks like. Meet nahla, the most famous fee line on Instagram, with 4.1 million followers, from living it up in sin city to trying on new shades. This cool cat rakes in hundreds of thousands of views and likes and she doesn't even know it. Nahla's the newest queen bee in influencers. Is she your full time job? She's been my full time job for a year now. Reporter: Nahla is the one paying the bills. How much is she making? Well, enough that we bought two houses. And we have two adopted kids and we have six cats and a dog. Reporter: Wow. From cat video compilations with almost 100 million views to memes and movies, like the viral cats trailer released last week. For whatever reason, nothing holds a candle to kittens when it comes to being able to break the internet. And for these divas and their owners, today is the most purrfect day of the year, we're at cat con. From the insta-famous felines themselves to the cat ladies, real and legendary, this is where cat people meet. And I'm a little out of my element. I grew up a little scared of cats. So we're going to see how this works out. Cat con boasts center stage for some of the most influential felines in the world. What makes them internet royalty? People want something to relate to. Reporter: Susan Michaels is the founder of the event in southern California. I think like these kitties and what they stand for and even cat videos, people need a break. They need something to believe Reporter: After meeting up with nahla, it's pretty clear she's living the dream. I found her from a shelter, and right now she's the most popular cat on Instagram. I think it's because we be authentic and we be ourselves and we try to bring like a good to the world. Reporter: Fresh off of a flight from Alberta, Canada we caught up with sky, a bengal cat with 1.5 million followers who traveled in with her owners to meet her beloved fans. Have you noticed the crazy cat lady is becoming younger? It is becoming younger. I think a part of that is social media, finding so many cute cats. Reporter: Catcon isn't just about the felines but the owners themselves and we're about to hang with one of the most famous cat ladies of all time. The real-life cat lady version of the character on "The office." This is Halloween last year. Just a couple of kittens. Out on the town. Reporter: Seriously, so why are you here today? Why am I here? Do you have to ask? Because I'm cat lady. I played a cat lady. I am a real cat lady. I love cats. I mean, my character may be a little bit more than myself. I don't know, she has like 13. I've never licked one of my own cats' faces. Reporter: One thing she brought up is the modern cat lady is changing, what do you think about that? The modern cat lady is sassy. I saw a lady who had something that had something you might wear to the met gala, and I think she's sassy, out there, ready to mingle. Reporter: The cat lady is changing and so is the industry. Cat con and the influencer culture are a shifting market with millennials making up the majority, about 35% of the group. The baby boomer was the number one consumer of pet products until two years ago the and they didn't expect the millennial to usurp it until 2020. And they already have. Reporter: American owners spent $72 billion on their pets in 2018. This we're we have over 200 vendors. And one dollar of every ticket goes to help animals in need. Reporter: Now four years in, cat con featured a record 16 dozen people traveling far and wide with the whole kit and caboodle. I have to be a little crazy to travel to meet a bunch of people with a bunch of cats. A real-life take away that's memorable. Whether it's a catnip toy they buy or a selfie they take. Reporter: Or a cat they adopted. Or a cat they adopted. We've gotten 504 cats adopted at cat con. Reporter: An adoption center, a real chance to find a home for some of these fur balls. And I'm finally making friends. This is Victoria. Reporter: Victoria? Hey, buddy. About two months old. Just got adopted. So we're super happy for him. And best friends at cat con, we're trying to get over 200 cats and kittens into homes. Reporter: And they were able to do just that. Cat con and best friends successfully found a home for 200 cats. And while I'm over here getting over a lifetime of fears, for the attendees of cat con, today's about living out their furriest of fantasies, strutting their stuff from whiskers to tails. I think people love cats because cats do not care about us at all. They're like, I don't care. Do what you want to do. You want to take my picture? Fine. Don't care. Reporter: For "Nightline," in Pasadena.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.