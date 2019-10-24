Transcript for ‘Younger’ star Nico Tortorella on their untraditional marriage, LGBTQ+ advocacy

story. Today Bethany and I both identify as non-binary and prefer they, them pronouns. Reporter: Actor Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers are a uniquely modern couple. My wife, my husband my best friend my partner my everything. Reporter: Both are gender fluid. Their marriage: Polyamourous, redefining what it means to be husband and wife. I mean in layman's terms it's not man, not woman. All man, all woman. Reporter: It's all laid out in Nico's new book "Space between" a place, they say, where people who don't consider themselves "He" or "She" can call their own. And tell me the pronouns that you use? They them pronouns. And I may screw it up if I mess it up along the way. It's still a work in progress for everyone. I still mess up sometimes, too. What's the point of pronouns? For me they, them fully encompasses all of it that exists in my own multi-dimensional dynamic being. Right at it, it just feels more inclusive. It feels wider. Reporter: Nico also revealing their painful struggles with coming out and facing their dark battle with alcohol. When I started having access to the party, to the celebrity, to the free everything right. It got out of control like it does for so many people in this industry. Thirty-one year old Nico found fame playing the hyper masculine tattoo artist Josh on TVLAND's hit show "Younger." Reporter: Portraying Lyle Menendez in lifetime's blood brothers. And in the upcoming spinoff of AMC's "The walking dead" Nico plays a queer character battling the zombie apocalypse. You should be scared every time. Reporter: On the red carpet, Nico often makes a splash with wild gender-bending outfits. But here at their upstate New York home their sanctuary, Nico and Bethany are simply "They." Why get married? Because it seems to me a very traditional social construct for two very untraditional people. I knew that when it came to having a foundation and a family foundation that this was the person for me to do it with. When it when it comes to you know visiting each other in a hospital. God forbid that ever happens when it comes to bringing children into the world when it comes to health insurance. You know the system was built for a reason. Reporter: It's what works for them and while Bethany and Nico are deeply committed to each other, they also each have multiple sexual partners. And so polyamorous, some people think just means having group sex. But that's not what this is? It's the ability to create space for more than one person at any given point. How could you not be jealous. I get a little bit jealous but jealousy is something. It's something I have to practice, it's a very normal human emotion. Reporter: Nico and Bethany's untraditional love story began as teenagers in art school in Chicago when Nico developed a crush. I Nico very much liked me and I did not like Nico at first but I remember talking to one of my friends and being like I don't know who this person is. And they kind of annoyed me but they're going to be in my life forever. We talked about where you come from culturally and how that is a place where you've had to deal with some -- Backlash. Backlash and resistance. I'm from Missouri small town pretty conservative raise very traditional. I was raised believing that if you are gay you go to hell. Niko also struggled, growing up in a working class Italian family. I always knew that I was different. I think when I first realized that even homosexuality was an option I saw it on TV. I would go down in the basement and watch "Queer as folk" in the basement and delete it from the queue because I didn't want my parents knowing that I was watching it. Reporter: With leaving home in the midwest, Nico came into their own and with finding fame came a greater sense of purpose. When you walk the runway with the chip hairy chest and a full beard. Yes ma'am. Yes ma'am. In a dress thats lot of hyper masculine female. Well it's political. I mean, it's not just throwing on a dress because I'm having fun. It's to prove a point. And I look good in a dress. So what's the problem? I have a certain privilege that other people do not have and wearing a dress is activism for me. Reporter: While Nico's fame has given them a platform, it's also been a double-edged sword. You're very candid about your substance abuse and how rock bottom it got. Once you're just like alone drinking alone doing drugs alone and you're completely numb to it all. It gets it gets really scary. You know it gets really lonely. You describe Ashton Kutcher intervening. I was 21 years old living in New York City. Everyone was partying and I had gone to ask him for some advice and he was just like don't put anything up your nose. We were all drinking. We were all Up. I got into his face. He was like you're high right now. I was high. So you feel like you're invincible right. And we just started going at it. It didn't get physical. It could have. Reporter: Before quitting alcohol, alarms bells were also going off at home with Bethany. There was a day when I was like hey let's just have a day together let's just be like sober today let's go let's not party let's like be in the sunshine then Nico turned around and grabbed a bottle of vodka out of the freezer and started drinking it and I was like, "Oh, you can't." And that was a really scary moment for me. How is your sobriety today? Great. Still I speak of my sobriety as fluid like the rest of who I am. I'm sober from alcohol. That was the one thing that really was the devil for me. So I gave up alcohol. I still smoke weed and still use cannabis. So one of the things that I found most sort of refreshing about your book was the way that you paint your mother's evolution. Her transition. Her transition and this alongside your transition. And because when you when you quote her early on its homophobic. Yeah, there's some gnarly stuff in there for sure. But that was normal language. I feel like for so much of that Reporter: Nico's mom Annie joining us, looking back on that first time she saw her son in a dress here at New York's fashion week. And I'm like, are you kidding me? I mean, like at one point does it stop? Right. Where's the line? And I realize there is no line. If you start drawing lines then you're put in a box. What would you say to other moms out there whose kids may be exploring sexuality. And gender, right? Reporter: And gender. I realized that it was more important for me to have the love of my son. Who am I to judge who he loves, who he doesn't love. He loves everybody. Reporter: And over the years those lessons learned from Nico became part of Annie's everyday. How did you get to be friends with so many queer people in Florida. It started with my hairdresser. As it does. Reporter: Annie now surrounding herself with members of the lgbtq plus community. Trans masseuse, gay hair stylist and the lesbian doctor. Yeah. Reporter: Husband and wife and a mother and son on their separate paths -- but bound by respect and an abiding love. You said a lot of things to Nico, I'm sure he said plenty of choice things back. When you look back on it now what do you think? I want to say, I wish I could do it all over again. I can't change the past, I can change today. Just as he is changing today for so many people. He's done that for me. He's helped you change. Our thanks to juju. Niko's book, "Space between" is

