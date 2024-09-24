Zelenskyy on finding a diplomatic way to stop the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the United Nations General Assembly hoping to gain further U.S. support for what he calls a "victory" plan.

September 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live