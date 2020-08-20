Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination for vice president

Good morning I'm Diana stayed at thanks history manifest in today's update California is now battling hundreds of wildfires. Several of them started by lightning strikes some of those fires are burning into each other scorching more than 100000. Acres across the state and forcing massive valuations now residents are being told. Be ready to go. Also ahead an outspoken critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin is in a coma after this Press Secretary says he was poisoned. Alexion of -- got sick on a plane after drinking tea at the airport we'll have the latest on the investigation and what the Kremlin is saying this morning. And body camera video shedding some new light on an altercation between a sheriff's deputies and raptors team president messiah here east. The deputy has -- jury for shoving him at last year's NBA finals but newly released video appears to show the deputy first shoving a cheery as he reached for his past. To see how Jerry is now responding. And we begin with that historic night for Connell Harris and for the Democrats as she became the first woman of color on a major party ticket. The party's biggest names are out in full force presenting their vision for America's future taking aim at president trump and urging people to go out and vote. Mary Bruce is in Delaware but the highlights. Overnight Kabul and here is. Making history to a virtual applause. Black woman the first Asian American nominated to be vice president let's fight with conviction. Let's fight with the hope. Let's fight with confidence. In ourselves. And a commitment. To each other. And making it clear she's ready to take on president trump Donald Trump's failure of leadership. Has cost lines. And livelihoods. But he was. Former President Obama as he passed the torch to the party's new standard bearers who launched the sharpest attacks of the Knight. Taking on his successor he has shown. No interest in putting in the work. No interest in finding common ground. No interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself. And his friends speaking from Philadelphia the birthplace of American democracy Obama argued that very democracy is at stake in this election. Do not to let them take away your power. Do not let them take away your democracy senator Cory Booker who set to speak tonight telling GMA this morning. He hopes the urgent effort to get out the vote as an impact in November I'm hoping that last night energize people ignited people let people know what's at stake. And most importantly. That they have the power to make a difference in this nation. And president from what I again watching closely this time live tweeting throughout the night responding to the speaker's lobbing attacks against them. And tonight Joseph Biden will stepped before the podium making his case to the country. This time as the nominee Diane. I neighbors in Wilmington Delaware Forrest thanks very. And Elvis break down some of the big moment tonight ABC news political director deputy political director Mary Alice parks joins us now hey merry us. Hi good morning Diane so come on Harris spoke last night making the case for Joseph Biden and senate. A vision for a more equal America what -- out to you about her speech. Well first she really leaned into her place in history she started by honoring these other trailblazing black female women. Women like Diane Nash and Shirley Chisholm who she says too often were not hot about but who nonetheless as Americans we all stand on their shoulders. And that's focused on her personal story fjords American story a story about what it's like to grow up. With immigrant parents she talked about her parents being the ones that taught her how to protest tighter about politics. She said that her mom raise them to be proud a strong black women. But also raised and to be proud and knowledgeable of their Indian heritage. And there are a moment for me eat and she thanked all of the young people who have been out in the streets protesting this summer. You know Colin Harris herself as a former prosecutor she's had quite an evolution. On issues of criminal justice and police reform. And she spoke directly to those protesters and said that they had inspired her and that they were pushing her to be better. Mary out as former President Obama was originally slated to speak after Harris but wanted her to close out the night as a way past the the time. He's not seen as a uniter between the democratic party's more progressive and moderate factions do you think his speech works to bring voters together behind Biden. Look I have never seen a speech like that what we saw from President Obama it was remarkable. To see a former president saying that the current president he thought was just not capable of the job. Think President Obama said that president trump was. Actively and intentionally trying to dismantle American democratic institutions. It was had deep it was breathtaking. Obama delivered it as a really dire warning to Democrats sudden there's a lot of Democrats that are gonna look at that speech and think that some of there. They're fighting some of their back and forth between progressives and moderates. Third I think it all looks a little bits and mom after Obama's speech he really just upped the ante I think for Democrats. And that's something in this election where the stakes already seems so high. Hillary Clinton speech also sent like a bit of the warnings reflected on her 2016 Lawson seem to emphasize that voters can't take this election for granted. Kids who lost to don't often speak at these events so what did you think of her appearance. Yet was really into state your right she spoke about that loss personally. She said Democrats need to not make the same mistakes she thinks they may eating twice sixteenth she said don't let this be another what Dakota senate election she honestly thinks it should have been her. She asked Democrats to make a plea and a two vote. This very interesting dean we've seen her out this convention we've seen democratic leaders. Did a pretty disturbing warning that they think. Exercising the right to vote has actually gotten harder in America to heart. And they said that people need to make a plant not just about who they're going to vote for but exactly. How they're gonna cast their out. I want a look ahead to tonight's theme that seems America's promise by and we'll speak Ilyce to accept the nomination. We this moment means to him a someone who first ran for president thirty years ago and what does this mean for the Democratic Party going forward. Yet you're exactly right is a moment. Thirty years in the making it Joseph Biden first ran for president. In the 1988. Election back then he was hoping he would be one of the youngest president ever now obviously if he's elected he would be the old disc. And that's a big part of his challenge he needs to be up there and showing that despite his age he has a lot of energy. And he has a vision of that looks. School or looking for the future. All right ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks may thanks and be sure to tune in tonight at 7 PM eastern. For ABC news live special coverage of the fourth and final night of the point when he Democratic National Convention. George David and Lindsey we'll bring you the latest again that's tonight at 7 PM eastern. Right here on ABC news live. President trump is facing backlash after addressing supporters of the baseless conspiracy theory Q an on. It stems from an anonymous claim that president trump is secretly battling a deep state cabala Satan worshipping pet files and cannibals. A the FBI warns extremist driven by this theory have become a domestic terror threat. But some supporters you know openly waving Q flags at trump rallies and at least 23 congressional candidates voiced support for the movement this cycle. President trump has re tuned accounts that promote Q and on but has dodged questions about it. Until now listen. Well I don't know much about the movement other that I understand they're likely very much these are people that don't like seeing. What's going on in places like Portland and places like Chicago and new York and other cities and states. And I've heard these are people that love our country and they just don't like seeing it. Every headed his belief that you are secretly saving the world from this satanic. Cold and had a filing cannibals does that sound like something being view our off. My anger I have and I've I haven't heard that but. Is that supposed to be a bad thing there's the back room. If if I can help save the world from problems I'm willing to do it I'm willing to put myself out there. And a tweet directed at the president Republican congressman Adam can zinger row last night. At the theory is complete BS that's a quote and that its proponents do not love our country they seek to mislead. And destroy it. California residents are being warned to be ready to evacuate as firefighters battle hundreds of wildfires. Satellite images show smoke blanketing the state more than 100000. Acres have now burned. Claims Mandela's on the ground with the latest. This morning mountain sides now massive embers burning in California as wildfires ravaged the Golden State forcing thousands to evacuate in the dead of night. Family struggling to get out through thick plumes of smoke creating the worst air quality in the world blanketing the Bay Area. Thousands waking up to devastating scenes like this. 2000 homes that now but at risk as the fire scorch as more than 46000. Acres. Do you see flames coming up amid spreading these fire whirls behind me here. Many residents barely making it out it was like the entire wall of the forest was just coming out it's down the road. In Sonoma County. They Heaton a windows out of the big house put our house is still standing but you might see some residents are refusing to evacuate just trying to save the house tonight. Father loves houses down there I'm headed there next. Evacuees waited for answers in the parking lot of a church just outside of a roadblock hoping they'll have homes to come back to the. Who decide that points when he would be like this. It's just insane. And in Santa Cruz more than 240000 people evacuated. Scramble at first during periods. You don't then route. Wednesday a firefighting helicopter crashing near Fresno killing the pilot and sparking a new fire. Officials say that dozens of raging fires are burning into each other creating what they call complexes. There are now four of these complexes burning across the state super charged by the weather with more than 101000 lightning strikes causing multiple fires. Over the past 72 hours help for his experiences stork lightning siege. And Diane the list of evacuations here this morning continues to grow or also hearing firefighters more often use words like historic and unprecedented they tell us that. Just one group of wildfires here tripled in size in just the day. Destroyed more than a hundred homes and is threatening 25000. Others and keep in mind that's just one group of wildfires there are four major groups of fires burning here. Right now and the numbers. Our incredible they say that in just the last few days they've counted nearly 111000. Lightning strikes they say those lightning strikes led to the creation. Of 367. New fires. Diane you know whether Stephanie not helping here click and send on the ground in salon accounting thanks Clayton. Russian president Vladimir Putin's rival is said to be in a coma this morning after getting sick on a plane to Moscow. Now the man's Press Secretary says he was poisoned in panel is following that story for us and in what are we now. Get us right he's on Tuesday arrival to president Vladimir Putin he's arguably the rival the most high profile well known all positions they got. Inside Russia. And this has certainly been a shock across the country he has been a thorn in the side to the present now what we know. Is that he was leaving as city in the Siberian heading back to Moscow when he was suddenly taken ill on the plane the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the Siberian city of almost. He was met by ambulances were seen some social media video all of that's but he was taken to the hospital. Inside almost that the doctors said that he is in make home a natural karma. I'm that he is fighting for his life they're desperately trying to save him now Waltz. The spokes person for in the founding has said is that they say they he was poisoned what she has alleged. Is that the only thing he had that day it was a couple of poll say the airports in the morning and she alleges that that she was poisoned and that's he's what is led to his illness that the doctors have not confirmed that. But there's some confusion around some consternation. Because and the Valdez and personal looks as in not being allowed to see him he's wife apparently is just arrived again there's some question mark about whether or not she is allowed to seen avowedly. They have race a question as to whether or not. He will be allowed to be taken to a hospital in Europe for treatment the Kremlin has said it's very concerned by what's happened it doesn't know how it's happened if he walls poisons that will be an investigation. And of course they would deny any accusations. Of responsibility which will no doubt come from the bound these people but a very serious situation this is a man who zones has been a thorn in the sides of the president. But has been at the forefront of the opposition. He's been repeatedly arrested and he's been beaten he's been attacked him public he's been at the forefront of the very read a protest movement that you see inside Russia if that he has been hospitalized before now again allegedly by being poisoned. And the Kremlin we know historically has been accused of dealing with his critics by poisoning them. This is something cool to Kremlin has consistently denied but nevertheless that accusation sounds and people said evolved but. Evidence for the visits usually concerning this is just chilled to Russia. And everybody wants to know what will happen to him over the coming out the door to say look serious bam. Right we Naomi following this for a C and we appreciate it thank you. And investigators are looking into a hate crime after three transgender women were attacked and one allegedly robbed. The victim say instead of helping them witnesses mocked them. Not gotten in has that story we shall warn you this video may be hard to watch. Healy PD says it's closing in on the suspect in this vicious apparent hate crimes are. Yeah it. This video B 26 when he chronicle of harassment to three transgender women right on the Hollywood Walk of Fame the incident and that mockery. I think this blue. Igniting a fire storm on social media. Eating Estrada Jess Lee boosted net and Jocelyn allens say the man had been hassling him earlier then he stole Estrada's phone. Initially immediate RT our patents your seat mind our own. Bystanders. Around this started she on the road and around the eyes acts are extreme rocks writers. I'm started this man. Police say the suspect armed with a metal bar Ronald Allen and later struck cynnex in the head. With a bottle. Really seeing here. According to the most recent FBI data released he crimes directed at transgender individuals increased 42%. In one year. Because Richmond has nobody. But I. Are jockeying. One of those things it was so concerning how about this incident to people who watched it online it's now millions of people as it happened. Right here on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this was out in public there were people around even though it was 2 o'clock in the morning Diane and none of them rendered aid and in fact you can see from that video that some of those onlookers the people who were filming they even seemed to go to on. That. Alleged assailant telling him you know that's a man don't let a mess with few. Essentially. Angering him even more fueling some of that rats that he took out on those three transgender women. All of it happened. Publicly on a main street here in downtown Hollywood not far from the famous men Chinese feeder and not something that. Really upset people on line. It's not a crime to do that. But certainly. I think the Internet right now and social media strung vengeance against the people who just stood by. And did even render aid when one of those women. Who CNET was lying in the street having been hit in the. The back of the head with the bottle. The negative emotions are high here understandably so Madden but these women now want justice the LEP. Says tell LE PD says they're closing in on a suspect what do we know about that part of the investigation. So we talked about social media aspect of it right so there's a tremendous amount of social mediate interaction here mom. Thank you distraught who is that the blonde woman who was attacked as well. She has an enormous against the Graham followed and she basically six Twitter an inch to Graham on the man she believes to have been this suspect. Twitter and the police sort of cooperated in a weird non official way and basically police say they now believe they know. Who the suspect is they do say they are closing in on him. I suspect that an arrest might happen in the coming days unclear exactly when. How we do know at this point that he is the suspect would be charged with robbery. And they hate crime if arrested but at this point police don't actually have him in custody Diane. Room fell in front of another Twitter Matt got men in Los Angeles we appreciate that thanks. A new study finds some asymptomatic children have higher levels of the corona virus than adults who have been hospitalized. And this news comes as schools across the country struggle with reopening now the New York City teachers union is threatening legal action unless their school safety plan is met. This city went to Helling came back and we are not going back to hell. Because a short sighted political agendas. More than thirteen hundred people died in the United States from causes related to the virus yesterday and at least 46000 new cases were confirmed. But those numbers are on their way down nationwide. Meanwhile Western Europe is seeing a surge of cases France Spain and Germany have all marked the highest dated date increase since the end of their lock downs. And a few more things to know before you go newly released by a camera video shows a sheriff's deputy aggressively shove in Toronto Raptors president decide who Geary when he tried to celebrate his team's NBA title last year. Alameda county sheriff's deputy filed a lawsuit singer Jerry shoved him when he was told he didn't have the right credentials. But the new video appears to show the deputy pushing Geary first as he reached for his past. The jury has now filed a countersuit. And it's a big day for movie lovers and see is reopening more than 100 theaters. And tickets will only cost fifteen cents that the same price of admission. Back in nineteen money for the price is good only for today as part of the chain Centennial celebration. And a remarkable rescue was caught on camera here in New York a group of good samaritans join forces to lift a car awful woman who was trapped under an SUV. That woman thankfully it's now staple. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update ninth and the state of thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis up next -- all reports on the student loan crisis. I'm Thursday.

