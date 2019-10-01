Transcript for 'I have the absolute right to declare a national emergency': Trump

And act by Dinah brightly anyway. Let me borrow more durable. Bryant shot and that I really I'd take that giant is actually my speed here it away. That. The opposition. It would mean I think we could make it feel. Like dealing with the baseball. That I don't know. Right in Atlanta. And seen me that sell it by me. I'm not prepared to do that yet I have to why well I have no doubt about it well isn't that right. Traffic. I don't. Lab animals got me. It would take you know Matt I think about it it bring them back. They write. Instead of gunmen at checkpoints would take a while. I think ultimately at checkpoints what you don't have any. I would like that. Because it makes sense that. But the easy route but me would have been. All. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.