Transcript for Avenatti bashes Trump as '3rd-rate mobster' following court appearance

Let's talk about justice in the United States of America as I stand here today. We have a third rate mobster. Who occupies the White House in Washington DC. But for the fact. If he's president. He would be indicted on numerous criminal charges. This is a guy that is run a criminal family enterprise. For decades. We'll talk about his criminal loser son Dunn junior. A guy who has never accomplished anything in his life. Who should be indicted as ice it is here today I guy that signed numerous payments. In order to cover up. A 130000. Dollar payment to stormy in duels in order to steal a 2016. Presidential. Election the hottest crime designed to steal the highest office in the land. Hope addicts. Who lied the FBI. Which she stated that she did not know what that ended his stormy Daniels. It till late November or December a few 1016. And then turned around and lie to congress why it's hope it's not standing here today. Why is she you know reign in this courthouse. Today why she's been indicted. There's no department of justice policy. That should protect. I'm junior or hope. Kelly in Conway and other co conspirator. Relating to the of that few 1016. Election why had she not been indicted why is she now you know reign in this courthouse here today. And then we. Envelopes wrong and his cohorts in the administration. Who seek to weaponized. The Department of Justice against his most ardent political enemies. Every want America. Should be disgusted and mr. About justice in America today. One.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.