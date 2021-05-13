Transcript for How the Biden administration aims to prevent future cyberattacks

Closer look at the actual cyber where attack on the colonial pipeline one of the war cyber security incidents in our nation's history let's bring it. ABC news contributor Elizabeth Newman thanks for joining us Elizabeth. Hey thank for having me Terry so let's begin with the president Biden's executive order on cyber security creating. A number policies. That would strengthen and he says our ability to deal with these creating a standardized playbook. Four companies the government. Mandating that companies turn over information about potential acts and creating a rule review board and a government rating system very broad nothing. Totally specific there today he said he acknowledged. That the FBI has assessed at the Russian government was not involved in this attack but he does have strong reason to believe. That the criminals who did the attack are living in Russia so what does all this say to you about the people responsible. And the Biden administration's response. Well I think Biden is and his team is taking iBurst so seriously and and it's not an. And not previous four years that people had been hired to address cyber security didn't also take it seriously they did it work for many of those people. They were sounding the alarm that we were so vulnerable and we needed to be leaning and it during March. It just didn't happen traction and the drug administration and when I'm seeing out of the Biden administration is the commitment to elevating this is a priority level dessert. We've seen in this ransom where attacks in the colonial pipeline. Just really kind of bad. A glitzy disrupted why can't meaty can concerned people whether they were going to be really cast it it clearly has cost companies money but in the grand scheme and the potential range of consequences is relatively minor cache what I heard what concerns as ever security experts is that. That the if we don't use this as finally be added alarmed already has been ringing or twenty years. To actually change their behaviors and actually edged. In bask in cyber security the next hydrant attack whether it's cyber criminal or a nation state which could be much for devastating its can be much more how to struck change in terms of destruction to life perhaps. Also a public safety risk for national security risks a weenie tune heed the warning we need to him in best. Dollars as Wallace time and energy into getting this right. And the president's executive order on cyber security was put in place to prevent future attacks so what does this a tax day. About our infrastructure right now. We are very vulnerable experts have been warning artists are going on three decades. An 88 originally was on Christmas morning of physical aspect. And post panel on and are acting critical infrastructure and a potential terrorist attacks. And we might remember some of those. Early days. Encouraging investment and in harmony unity and hardening. That you were added your perimeter security. Well in many ways timer Adam is it there's a parallel Blair rightly we have been urging. Amid extraordinary vigilance in the use her for cyber hygiene. And make sure the ET people bad guys out straight up singer perimeter security. And it bit but the problem is that unlike an actionable world where you can tell somebody chief security officer. You know here's your graduate and go build a fence around our facility and at this time around that defense is how to have an opening for traffic you know in an hour and it's very good are we use our individual Litsch is opening that email to determine whether earned high they're going to make the right decision and click -- only patients in once you click Brian Kelly he might be the opening pandora's box. And that letting and that ransom where are reading the wedding and and other malware an account that didn't and it basically and pressing you search your network and I'm cut a lot of damage their. It is it is much harder problems you solved it is burdened by a legacy systems that haven't been updated. And when it comes to infrastructure he had a prominent. Most of it when reading of infrastructure it. It's kind of shared burden shared costs I society and you might have a private sector company running catch but there is always this desire to write the user error by the consumer to keep costs low we wanted to pay a lot of money for our roads or bridges lurch electricity or water that means that these companies for state and local governments are operating them on year period and budgets. And that they tend to add prioritize other things over security approach bid there's gonna have me this collective conversation as a society. Are we going to taste right seriously and if so we have to end asked. In strengthening security posture and we have and that's and resilience in our system it's the resiliency that he saved nor. And one of these things that the easy these attacks reveal is that we are in some ways behind. The criminals and other stand state actors that have also attacked us ABC news contributor Elizabeth Newman thanks very much on this important story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.