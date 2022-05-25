Biden attends Summit of the Americas

At the Summit of the Americas, President Joe Biden is set to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, among others, with some noteworthy absentees.

