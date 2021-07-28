Transcript for Biden touts American manufacturing, infrastructure deal

You can apply within. Mobile manufacturing plant truck manufacturing plant in Allentown Pennsylvania. Playing good cheerleader in chief you might save four his infrastructure plan but also. He wanted to emphasize. One aspect of his his economic policy that he's talked about many strengthened today and that is his effort to get. More products manufactured to rebuild a man who marry American manufacturing. I he has that in common with president trump. Who tried to do so essentially through through a trade war some blocking the importation of products manufactured elsewhere. Try to protect American manufactures and build things up that way. There were fewer manufacturing jobs at the end of his presidency than there were at the beginning. Good Biden has tried a different tack. He wants essentially to toughen the standards for buy American laws and force to more strictly and in vast. Fifty billion dollars in manufacturing things like computer chips in this country in particular what the president announced. He is that what as far as the federal government is concerned the federal government's. Is governed by a by American law. And that law requires that the product be substantially. Manufactured in America. The president noted that over the years substantially manufactured had gone down. Can mean only 55% of the product had to be manufactured in America and that that was never really enforced or checked this has been a long time. Complaint by the manufacturing unions who are very close to the president said today the president announced that he be toughening enforcement. And that the federal government requirement that products bought by the program and it'd be Biden bought in America. And 55% of the need to be substantially made America he up that this 75%. And he hopes that that will. Hope help American manufacturing want to bring in. White House correspondent Mary Alice parks who's with us right now on this bid this is classic Biden is an and I wonder Mary Alice from a political perspective is the White House is as you looking at polls softening. Around by that as he gets. You know saddled as every president does with the with significant challenges in the pandemic. Roaring back the economy up and down. He's trying to get out there and remind people you know what he does stand for specially. Those are blue collar vote those voters so crucial in his coalition. Dennis is essentially campaign speech I think you're exactly right this is very political classic died and his standard talking points. I think it's very possible it is team is aware they did happen out there on the road more. It's also summer and we were sort of expecting this we know that the senate was trying to wrap this work on a bipartisan. Into structured deal but that Democrats were gonna try. After that in the month of August to sell. A Democrat only deal a really expensive deal that includes a ton of funding and spending for. That Medicare human infrastructure as a we've been told for months that they were planning to hit the road I had a conversation with senator Bernie Sanders teen he's planning to hit the road. As well I think they are aware that they need to be out. Talking to people if they're going to be trying to move these massive piece of the legislation through Capitol Hill. He's certainly does have an ambitious agenda that if it acted he's confident will have an impact on people's lives so the people become. Quite alienated. From government and politics turning to all kinds of different solutions and conspiracy theories and candidates. But how is that going how how likely is are those big packages to get through what's the state of play. It's looking pretty good Aaron on Capitol Hill most of last week and it was clear is that both sides of the aisle were trying to get this done. A negotiator staying late into the night. Overnight he didn't do that when they're not convinced that this is going to work and nothing motivates lawmakers like a devil they want to go home in August so they feel like the clock is ticking they want to get this done. And I think Democrats in particular obviously have even more motivation. They feel a real urgency that unless they can deliver and concrete ways to the voters. They're not gonna have much to run on in a few years you know they know that they were giving in the green light it back and control in the house the senate and the White House. And that puts a lot of pressure on them. Hudson to bring something home they need to be able to campaign on something concrete. And I think they are feeling that urgency right now. And they need to stay united which who which for Democrats can be difficult the comedian will Rogers saying I belong to no organized political party I'm a Democrat. But once again on politics. Guy said his his polls are softening actually stays pretty consistently somewhere between 1555%. What's changing is that the opposition to a home seems to be heartening. He's the White House concerned about yet his political stature right now. Another concern undid the few issues that we know he's really losing ground bound. Gun control and crime. Immigration. And Covert or spots especially that last one for a long time I never won a longtime if you let want to question that about six months and didn't get an office. But for a while he's enjoying a cushion there I think that the average American really felt like his response this pandemic. Was a big plots that he was taking the science seriously that he was moving in big. Fast old ways in the vaccine roll out but there's a lot of frustration out with the vaccines. Slipping with the numbers slipping with concerns about that delta variance and and in the last week this new conversation again about whether masks. Candy we'll come back and watching to an in new York and California. I think the White House isn't very concerned about the politics around that there's a White House that's been can you know very concerned about sticking to the science they want. To listen to what the CDC is saying they're don't want to ever be in a position of second guessing the CDC. But they know that is top politics right now to tell Americans they might have to except what feels like just let the courts and no. Question and and and it is typical in epidemics they history of them dating back to the middle aged people get wearied. They get weary they get angry that led protests about plague in pandemic. Don't for a thousand years it either goes out to loan which you know it it's just out of the control of most people. Yeah let me ask you about he's not wearing a mask I'm look and Adam right now. In in Allentown he used very conscientious about that. In the beginning of this president obviously he's vaccinated I I assume they they checked the people going to be there. But there may be masked mandates. In Washington where a lives he's talking about vaccine mandates. How was he gonna go for personally think we'll see the president had a mask again. And the White House is basically said Nady. We might see the president asked again if he ends up doing an offense but moved them from traveling to an area with a high transmission rate. Where and that is the local guidance and we've seen. This conversation where. Vaccinated. Americans if they're in an area with high transmission rates should consider a again. Wearing a mask indoors and the White House does not want to be seen contradictory contradicting the CDC in any way they told us. To buckle up that we might see those visuals again I think it'd everything they can't to avoid at. I think that they want to project confidence in this space they want to project economic. As well as sort of how the recovery in this thing is they're not gonna like those visuals but it's going to be really tricky. And as far as the vaccine mandates I think that that's really tricky for them to I think they're getting a lot of pressure. From within their own party to kind of leverage them from the force. Of the federal government in the same way we were talking about. Just now with the made in America campaign the other the federal government has this huge shock are huge consumer can move markets when it decides. How to use its purchasing power the federal government in the same way could make an unbelievable difference. The theory does in the race to backseat America if it just mandated vaccines. On the other hand they are very aware that that could backfire it could look alike. Washington dictating your health in a way that that could lead to more frustration more rejection of these Acxiom. And then that is the quandary the dilemma that the president faces Mary Alice parks thanks very much for being with us. And helping us understand what the president is doing at this point in his president.

