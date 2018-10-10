Transcript for Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is a Democrat again

Michael Bloomberg has re register as a Democrat the former New York City mayor making the announcement on social media overnight riding in park. We need Democrats or by the checks and balance. Our nation so badly needs Bloomberg says he is considering a presidential run but won't make his final decision after. The mid term elections just a reminder now we deadline to register to vote in New York is this Friday.

