Breaking down day 2 of impeachment arguments

More
ABC News contributor and Cardozo Law School professor Kate Shaw unpacks the case made by Democrats on the second day of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
6:39 | 02/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Breaking down day 2 of impeachment arguments

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:39","description":"ABC News contributor and Cardozo Law School professor Kate Shaw unpacks the case made by Democrats on the second day of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75818277","title":"Breaking down day 2 of impeachment arguments","url":"/Politics/video/breaking-day-impeachment-arguments-75818277"}