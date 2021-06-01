Transcript for Capitol breached as Congress debates election results

This is an ABC news special report now reporting Schieffer anchor George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon or come back on the air right now because we're just learning those protests you saw on the capitol steps just moments ago now breached. The capital earn out inside the capitol want to go to our reporter on the phone Trish turner on the senate side of the capitol what can you tell us trash. Sergio is really a surreal say we began to edit the temple outside DNC escalating you're hearing reports. You know. Be it in our cameramen were telling us bad these protestors were really pushing against the barricades trying to youths tear them down then the word god and died. They've breached the barricades they're they're they're on the first floor I went down are adopted them as you know I'm are on the court cooler on the planet at a capitol. I came down to mr. Hitler. Just didn't kids to look out at an indefinite poplar we'd already been sold you know. Daily from exterior windows daily from the doors but if that vantage point I haven't yet but beat. Two cops that I know well we're running down a hall. Dreaming. Get back and hear all the billions needed into the build up and sound you could hear overhead announcement it would just carry on I RE even the even the announcement which Enola day at the it's totally rare moment in the capital stated that if there was emergency emergency emergency. He had been beaten and as it Gary Cady if it's shelter in place. If he can't you know if you can't sheltering a barricade yourself. In Q you know into an office in two contiguous states. And I'm tendency of people were running ten shouting and extremely you know if Gary had never seen anything like. Think you Trish Ben Siegel on the house side. Georgia still is still quite a member on the house side you have members of congress or walk in the chamber. With the help in recess. You have not congressional leaders thought they got a favorable other security details. Kennedy's manipulative reporter in the chamber walked in there with the wood and members of the house. He's dead at a capitol police officer took to the table saw vice president Mike. But into the capital had been breached and he urged them all the state where they are so this is a real nightmare scenario unfolding thought so many entrances and tunnels and maybe there was Qaeda is active in and out of the capital but can be featuring now. It's going to be hard it's really secure the whole thing here the doctor they've had to evacuate two buildings. And have protesters outside the building on fun on many sides. We have never seen anything like this before you see those protests in Saudi capital merry breaching their every single day at least before the pandemic. Every single day. Normally there to the public is allowed into the capital league game after going through some security checks but. Nothing like this has ever happened before we see this kind of widespread breach. George I'm just astounded to see these images of protesters they are marching through Statuary Hall. On their way to pierce to the house floor they are just steps away from the chamber right there that image that is that is literally just one room. Away from the chamber floor. And you have to remember of course what's happening inside the chamber we have seen or learned that leadership was taken was was whisked away by security. Nancy Pelosi. And it McConnell and others the vice president of course is no longer they are but it does appear that there is business continuing. On the floor their continuing to have this debate over these objections to the result even as now just steps away. You have this really astounding. Breach of security with protesters now roaming freely it appears through the halls of the capitol this is just not. It's something you I've ever seen or really imagined I could see because. Normally on any given date yes this is the people's house. And you often have many people in a prepaid brand. Pre pandemic excuse me. Roaming the halls you have to have an appointment to get into the capital you have to go through. Several levels of security members of the public easily have to be. You know on some kind of guided tours or there to see it member to have. Some actual business purpose for being in the halls I didn't want to settle several layers of security you have to get a badge and go through magnet Maggie. So the fact that they now seem to just breached the barricades and look at me so. It appears there are taking videos taking pictures. Shouting urging others to come along. It is and I've gotten a big dumbfounded because we just have never seen anything like that. Before with good reason John Carly is he can't even use the word normally when you're looking at something like this happen. But if you were to use he would say that a president in a situation like this would be calling for Connolly telling the protestors to stand down. Instead he's attacking his vice president. I'm I'm. Almost speechless George it it's an attack on American democracy and and its literally an attack on American democracy on on the symbol of American democracy on the central. Location. Of American democracy the United States capitol building. And yes it any. Remote lead normal situation the president would be on national television right now. Appealing for calm appealing for his own supporters these are people who have attacked. Storms. The US capitol building while carrying trump flags. Wearing a magic here. These are trump supporters. He would have the power to come out and say that they that they should walk away and in George. He honored me. The president who portrayed himself as the law in order president. Provoking essentially calling for this attack and his supporters. Attacking. Police officers capitol police officers that's how they got in there. They breached the police line they attacked the police officers and stormed their way. Into the United States capitol building. Get this looks a lot to me like. Like the end of the trump here because it was hard for me to imagine any of those Republicans. Were in that. Who in congress. Who were who were elected officials. Continuing to stand by. This to defend this chamber and early you are saying it reminds you the images we see overseas. Think it is a disgrace. It is a disgrace. I've seen government buildings stormed in other countries are never thought I'd see it. Here what did they think. Republicans who stirred up this fantasy the lives. Country was being stolen by some I don't know Hugo Chavez from the grave and and that kind of nonsense what did they think people would do and and this is the logical and in many ways of that strain of trumpets. Maybe it is shocking and on her only heartbreaking. For any patriot to see this look it's their building height but there's a way to get men and and then there's a way of being in the that the security was really established and tightened. It in fear of foreign terrorists or pay more foreign attacks. And you're are Americans. Fighting with police to get in forty trump for one man. They sedate chanting fight for trump not fight for America fight for trump we have. A porch going on it's gonna fail Terri not on it said. This is skin of our teeth they're not only foreign threats remember some extra security around the capitol and the White House is put in place. The Oklahoma City bombings in 1995. That we were talking about that's in Pennsylvania Avenue. Was first closed two tourist wanna bring Pierre Thomas our Chief Justice correspondent. As well how concerned are the police now. Do they believe they can get this under control. Joins us let me set this. Race where you law enforcement officials are telling us that there were multiple reaches. That they got in from mobile locations. They're trying to again calm the situation down there showing a remarkable amount of restraint so far as you can see George. From some of those videos that we've seen but again you cannot have people just. Meandering around. The capital. Especially when there's such an important. Session underway as they've had also. Right now there are checking reports of two potential devices. Not far from the capital so. Right now law enforcement is extremely agitated by what's going on to trying to show restraint. What's going to have to happen now is if you're gonna have to slowly clear that building. A people and try to do it in a way that does not escalate the situation. But clearly law enforcement. Is going to have to answer some questions about how did they not have enough personnel to keep those doors. From being breached that will be a question right now than the big issues to get those people out of the capital. And get some symbols of normalcy back under control. Drag your former FBI spent especially thanks for joining us again today. How would law enforcement go about getting this under control this point it does appear that they're civilian they they're having a bit of a loose from rain right now. So which connected you George is developed teens stay go to various parts of the capital. And saluted gently start pushing people out. Some are gonna resist. Some you're gonna have to arrest. And because now it's gone on for so long who knows how many people are end there. I will tell you look at these pictures. I have unbelievable concerns about what are in these backpacks of people were caring. What other devices might they have all of them it's so it's things that could be left behind me. It's crowd movies. It's not particularly aggressive. It only takes one or two people sitting on the question. The next day. A long time it was probably gonna take more than the capitol police are gonna have to have been DDB DC police. They're gonna have to use probably some of the federal agents to actually get this under control. But I will tell you this is the classic. Not setting up security correctly. These people should never have been able to get this close to the capital that probably it was a political decision to allow him to do it. It is a big. Big mistake glacier in New Orleans is in your point you have to usually go through metal detectors as you're heading into the capital it appears that they breached all the security here we don't know what they may or may not. I'd be Karen we've also just learned them their browser you're about her Washington DC is order a citywide curfew beginning at 6 o'clock. I till I want to bring in Heidi hi camp he served in the senate he served inside that capitol building. Heidi your thoughts as you see this unfold across this afternoon. But if it's actually remarkable. That we have a president of the United States who thinks this is they'll case. That Saddam we have a democracy. That is being challenged by elected officials in the senate and that adds to the fuel that they inspire and it's really remarkable one thing I do want to tell people as every senator every seven staff is trained on how to protect themselves how to shelter in place. She died I would expect that right now the capitol police that are much more interested in protecting the members of congress and the property and so I think that's why. You're seeing but very little police presence as these people are moving through the building. They're protecting the people who where in the gelding and that's exactly where they should be as we try and resolve this now there is only one person. Who can resolve this and he sits down at 16100 Pennsylvania Avenue and this is on him. This is on him. He has to you have to be an adult he cast do understand. What he has done here to our democracy. And hopefully. That people in the United States senate who are complicit to gas wells step up and and retrench and back. And route three Arab airwaves a taking away our demark. Receipt Heidi thank you Trish turner inside the capitol what are you seeing. In the halls right now are there any time the efforts to get this under control they sort of letting it play itself out. Should be teenagers from our vantage point it's really unclear how we are barricaded in the fourth on the fourth floor now we can't even get down here but from what we understand from her birthday is done. Dating veto a number of the president reread her on the second floor around that you heard anything. And you know and it's and it's just that Meredith steps away from the chamber the leadership was escorted out but the numbers are on the floor. I'm and your seeing those pictures straight down that doubted that just to either right of those protesters on the is that senate chamber on and and members are huddled there. There was even a plan at one point to huddle with tickets you couple all of us down. Accused senate chamber and you know and and sit. If you can imagine. Being on the senate heating up on the senate floor and together that's now there's reason to worry dad. Never they're being told to huddle under care at that they can't get with them or secure. Bill I'm at the moment it doesn't kill like that situation it really under control to get it even being. You know in a number of pictures where. Steve did these protestors are climbing the scaffolding that being built for the inauguration. There up under is that windows. Mitch McConnell found suite of offices. It they they really think he'd be everywhere around the capital. Just citrus possible. The leadership was taken away do we know where. I'm no dirt we're not really sure where we're trying to reach out to come to Derek Jeter off that this died you know but it's really it's so chaotic and animals tell you it. It's so unusual because. You know their there's usually a situation where there's a lot of staff around a member but the pandemic has decreased the staffing level here. In a tremendous place and time. Fountain and sometimes senators are alone they don't even have a Catholic that we know leadership does but they don't even have a full complement. They'll work they'll try and view you that that situation. Capital under siege right now Trish turner thank you wanted to Ben Siegel on the house side Dan what do what are we seeing right now. Well George Tricia saluted some of this by the numbers are still walked in the chamber. An officer just told them according to poor quarter that was blocked in the chamber with them that they might need to duck under their chairs. In addition be prepared to relocate to the cloakroom as the majority closed rooms off the floor of the house members go to screen sirens stricter. Phones don't catch a break but now this might be you know where a day. Where they have to polling data security issued an apparently Gretzky Cullen a congressman from Turkey Democrat this screaming and Republicans called trump. To call your friends are you know. Really a lot of distress right now on the on on the hill in the house congressman Adam killing a Republican who does not support this effort to overturn an election. Calling this a coup it cabbage. An. And I don't know honestly Wear a we've reached out to be. To this to that and house leaders and despite where they've evacuated the members of the looking at some of these pictures George you have these protesters outside the capital literally. Circling are on top of the the SUV that. Nancy Pelosi than several other of the U of the leaders used it. To get to and from the capitol on their held every day so I don't know I don't really know how they'd be able to evacuate them normally this labor agreement to find out obviously that they're safe and other secure but. It's hard to imagine that they can go back lit them so many people outside people possibly armed people crowding the entrance of the capital around in these vehicles that date but they would usually use. To enter an Emmy for the council and reject. We now have heard from the president's first tweet about a minute ago Coakley supporter capitol police. And law enforcement they're actually on the side of our country. Stay peaceful when her car from castor in the capital. Congressman we hear from your when your colleague Jim Hines a democratic Connecticut the police investigated even get gas mask centers and it is there's been some tear gas used. What he'd tell us about what's happening right now. So they obviously I'm here with my colleague Roger Christian Murphy congressman from Illinois because she's in there. It all it is in cannon I believe and they were evacuated over longworth rate per. Cannot in the Rayburn building audit experience tense. The president had been stirring up people. Explorer for weeks now and gate good felt this morning and so you know at the click it or obviously looking at what put on outside it and extremely concerned about somebody told. They've gotten into the capital now when you know you you'd clean up to get match. What you mean by the capitol make sure you're not carrying a bomber Gunner a night creek and dangerous. People now enter the capital who without any kind of screening at all. And so yeah it it's a very can situation for everybody and. And it really has it all action stopped on the house floors to debate stopped. It every Reno going back there for some on the floor. This that this is Roger Christian mark BI yet they date recess the house. Until. Things get down. Sorted out so to speak with Dave. Apparently they've been evacuated. Mike Pence to secure location within the capital. And basically everybody has been hit two. Find enough is sheltered place that's why I'm. Barricaded in with my good friend Joaquin Castro and his office. Probably help you all can stay safe we'll get back using as we learn more want to go back to Jon Karl our chief White House correspondent so we have this tweet. From the president and John do we have any other indication that there's been some communication inside the white asked develop more the president can do any communication between the vice president and the president. We have no indication of that George and it just just try to imagine this that the senate facts that we are now facing. Did the president as you mentioned just about a minute and a half ago did tweet out a call for for calm and they're urging people to remain peaceful. But just up fifteen minutes before that the president actually tweeted. An attack on Mike Pence. For not having the courage to overturn the election and just consider the timing of that. Pence at that point had already been evacuated from the senate chamber to a secure a position inside the capitol. The president's supporters. Had already attacked capitol police lines and stormed away in the capital from wall all of that was going on the president. Took to Twitter his main megaphone. And attacked his vice president. That was his first action. In response to seeing what we have seen play out here over this past. Half hour or so so no no indication from the White House nothing beyond. Of course we vast but nothing beyond that simple. One and a half flying tweet from the president. Telling people to remain peaceful I may be a little bit late for that. Merry merry Bruce. What more can you tell us it would you learning from your sources there on Capitol Hill about where the protesters are how the members of congress are handling it how they expect to get it under control. Well George we have learned that the house is now being evacuated it seems protesters. Are actually banging on the door the question now courses where are they going to evacuate members to. As we saw earlier. That chamber was relatively packed and now you have these protesters that are swarming the capital Eden. Normally they would walk right out there on to that I see that shot in the front of the capitol normally that's. Break the driver they would pull up to get into their SUVs and legal that certainly doesn't seem to be an option. So the question is where all of these doniger being evacuated to we know that leadership was whisked away a short while ago we don't know their location now either and what is capitol police doing at this moment they are trying to get this under control we did see that tweet from congressman times saying that they've been encouraged to put on their gas masks because of tear gas. It's been deployed to they clearly are trying. To get this situation under control while this is all extremely fluid and clearly the security breach has reached the chamber as we've seen it. From those images of protesters walking essentially right up to the door of the chamber now we've learned actually singing. Banging on the door itself. On the you don't in addition to the fact that obviously the president has sent a lot of incredibly mixed messages I think it's worth remembering that the president also just this morning. In his lengthy remarks encouraged protesters actually to march up to the capital. Saying that that they need to go there and cheer on the brave senators and congressmen and women who were backing him in this fight to object to the results of the election and the president of the times saying quote we're probably not going to be cheering. So much for some of them. Because you'll never take back our country with weakness. That was the president's message to these protesters as they began to march towards the capital and as Jon Karl points out that tweet now calling for peace certainly seems that too little too late. Kenneth moon outside the capital are we seeing. George is an incredible scene. They know you hear that. These people leave. No loser and the whole bag from the capital budget. I'm I'm Pennsylvania Avenue where people marching. From the ellipse from the White House they actually took up a lot of industries a march. Disney animated cars on constitution and in developing right there to the west of the capital there are people on the stairs up. There were ads mirror image of their banging on the window they're banging on the doors ball I think at the sea of red and blue from signs waving right there. These folks are. Really fired up as we know I had they tried to storm the camera and they stormed the capital. George at one point as were walking we are people chanting. We took the capital we took the capital because they wanted to make sure their voices were heard. Com at this point it is an incredible situation because we now have a National Guard. They are coming by the band lows into the capital we saw at one point. At least twenty federal protective service cars that were heading right for the capital we also saw cars heading toward the White House because. Up and down the streets here in. It is quite a situation it's an intense situation. As federal and local authorities try to keep com try to keep control here in the streets of DC. But at this point George. We do not see that happening we see a Tom supporters who called. Over the street right now they are chanting and they are yelling they're saying stop the field. They are fighting for president from. And at this point as we see there on the capitol steps on the west front. Just a sea of humanity just a C cup from supporters who are actually on the steps in what's really striking it obviously. On inauguration on January 20 we are expecting to see. A transition of power there on those same exact stats but at this moment. We see chaos George. I'm like yeah situations escalating quickly and dangerously wanna go to Ben Siegel. Apparently an armed standoff now off the house floor Ben and shots have been fired. We're hearing from reporters George who are barricaded inside the chamber they've evacuated staffers reporters are hiding on the floor. In the gallery and there are already standoff between. Protesters outside the chamber that walkway were bomb vice president Michael senators entered the chamber in the center of whom I enjoyed being blockaded him. Went with furniture at the protest at the time to get in capitol police have their guns drawn. A round. The outside of that door in Kentucky chamber rather where that store it is being in being blocked off and job. People are you know their shattered glass everywhere and that sound again the reporters that the rumor hearing sounds of gunshots. And as protesters smashing the doors leading into the house chamber right now the standoff it would capitol police. OK and did he say shot city do you believe that reporters in say they were for multiple shots fire. That's yet again I guess I'm not in the room with them but but but you have several reporters who were there. In a pool system that is something we actually set up because of the corona virus that limit the number of people there are sending out who reports to the rest of the capitol press corps. And then sad day here. Shot what they believed to be gunshots they had seen officers with their guns drawn on the house floor in a confrontation. Weighted these these people who remember who got into the capital outside the chamber so that is what they're telling us right now your deepest. Scary situation has sore right now as you said an armed stand off want to bring in retired. Secret Service agent Don how it for more on this we learn of the capitol police are calling for help. Some other government agencies. How can this be gotten under control right now. I don't know. In DC thank god dude memorandums of understanding with every agency in all of Italy's state and local agencies used to working together third there was a coordinated response for large scale incidents like this. I would assume that the capitol police have put out that. Semi and other back during and law enforcement officers from all the surrounding it due to moderates. And TDs uniformed Secret Service US park police potentially also from Virginia from Arlington. And fact that Alexander in order to support the capitol police that helped push the the protesters back. And and do you understand how this could've happened. In the first place how the proper. The security wasn't in place they give in the cause drew protests from the president and his allies of the last several days and weeks. I can I can only. I assume that the capitol police set up barricades and tormentors and politicians. In order to security zone. The anytime you have massed crowds who. Our dedicated and willing to go after a our target really in this case congress which is scary. They become your daily. Difficult for the police to be able to resources should be aligned with restoring. That people are trying to Jack Lemmon and yeah. Can easily see how about dynamics to trade he's very dangerous situation. And that is what has happened right now I think you done eloquent bring in Rahm Emanuel Rahm usurped. In the house say I can't imagine you could ever than imagined a deal like this. He never. There is not even CEO in the wildest flights should blow out the windows let's see what happens never could you imagine. That you see this security and of the United States congress. Being now only breached but threatened in the sense of the livelihood you know I'm sure each of the members underneath between that house are represented in the three office buildings. Use the tunnel to get there there's also a new structure. Gordon is the long where they are. That was built over the years so I'm sure that's were members. Have been dispersed due to either their own individual offices or just other cutting join grooms. That are used except for a but never could see something like this thing and not just the crowd ended and that kind of safety and security trends but encouraged by it person in the off Oval Office. At the peace of mind everybody over the four years George you so I wish he would stop tweeting so much to say wasn't that sweeps he would put constant. Of the tweets. In each time each line was moved. You encourage it something like this where people basically everybody knows there is inflatable moment. It's wood who somebody who don't like that would match and you have somebody in the Oval Office. Who hadn't done this to encourage people to take matters into their own hand and not abide by the rules of the law battles customs of this country. And we just saw a law enforcement day see them in combat gear heading into the United States capitol. Again something that you don't expect to happen in this country. Fact that it's necessary sad commentary on where we are right now want to bring in Jon Cohen. Retired FBI agent. John I want to ask how you prepare for something like this that. Glad I'm not sure you can even imagine what happened. Here at the capitol. Very George attack. Big shot didn't quite frankly. You typically when this law enforcement in the DC police department is. Very good at doing that he's here to Capitol Hill police are as well. When you are anticipating. Hate significant. Protest event you have people on station you have people it right here and visit. The police presence you have an operations center set up give information sharing going on and yet people. In the event something that didn't happen. It's it seems just from watching him do that down. Didn't do some respect the capitol police were caught off guard and I've got to be a question that'll have to be answered at a later time but the most important thing to do now it's for them to get adequate personal and big and too. Gained control of this situation. Okay thanks very much Pierre Thomas or Chief Justice correspondent we now know that shots had been fired inside the capitol what more can you tell us about the federal response at this point. Right now the federal government is trying to amass enough support to help. The capitol police give this situation under control in but one official I spoke to said that the big problem now that the protesters far outnumber. The law enforcement officials that are in the building so now they have to get enough of a pool of our officers to force out these people. And try to do it and awaited does not escalate the situation which is already. Near out of control. Again right now the law enforcement officials are trying to mass a number of officers and agents to push these people. How does it to the capitol then they have to check for devices. And then other. Potential weapons extremely. Tense situation George and again there and other assembling this force as we speak. As we see that flag unfurled there on the capital the protesters. Basically pitted him taking control of the capital at this point.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.