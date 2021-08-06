Transcript for Colonial CEO testifies on Capitol Hill

I made the decision to pay and I made the decision to keep the information about the payment is confidential possible. A. Prior to making the decision to paid the ransom had you consulted with anyone in the federal government from. On know whether that would be an appropriate response. I thank you for the question mister chairman. It was our understanding bit that the decision was solely arsonists as a private company to make the decision about whether to pay or not to paying considering the that it the consequences of potentially not bringing the pipeline back on as quickly as I possibly to. I chose the option to make the ransom payment in order to get all the tools necessary. In the option I'll be of those tools to bring the pipeline on its quick as we possibly could safely this what was securely. I'd just kind of want you to for the record way out. How much worse could have been down he not made that very difficult decision to kind of bite the bullet so that you could get your pipelines back up and operational. That's an unknown we probably don't want to know and it may be an unknown that we don't wanna play out in the public forum but if you start to look at the fact that it took us. From Friday all the way to Wednesday afternoon in the following and we already started this seat. And ammonium going on in the markets people doing on safe things like filling you know garbage sacks full of gasoline or people fist fighting. In line at the fuel pump. The concern would be. What what would happen if it is stretched on beyond that amount of time right what would happen at the airports were re supply a lot of jet fuel. Let alone what might happen in the Kasparov's. My concern the first day was more to the first responders in the ambulances in in the things that we count on in emergencies beyond her own current emergency. That was my concern that first day so again our focus and our team's focus regardless of what time that threat we seat. Is to identify the threat contained a threat remedial eight and restore. In that goes beyond just you know an incident like that that's about anything that we see is unsafe and that's why the call that morning by that company had controller supervisor the control room to shut the pipeline down was so critical.

