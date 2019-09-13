Transcript for Dem candidates praise O'Rourke's El Paso reaction

And now what's happening in his and by the way. The way bed I'll hand on the street me for saying better with congressman it is all right that's as good. Way he handled. What happened. In his home town. It's been for the look at the eyes of those people casinos kids understand those parents understand how hard it is we are already. Al paso. And I don't think he loved you for standing so courageously in the midst of that tragic he'll keep asking me. In El Paso they said you don't have a longstanding reckon on is that should they said well do you think trump. Is responsible for what happened nice it will not. I mean obviously he and pulled the trigger but he's certainly been tweet happy ending this. They so appreciate what the congressman's been doing and I'm wondering mind people here that what you nights that's it's so much bigger than what divides us. Everyone up here favors an assault weapon pan. Everyone out here papers. Magazine limitations and by the way would have made a huge difference at that was in place in El Paso in that store where all those. Ordinary people showed such extraordinary courage it was about. Years ago that I came out of my home when I moved to inner C Newark, New Jersey and witnessed the aftermath of a shooting. It's one of the reasons why shooting after shooting after shooting in neighborhoods like mine for decades. This is beneath crisis for me it's why I was the first person come out for gun licensing. And I'm happy that people like that Aurora are showing such courage now and coming Ford and also now supporting licensing.

