-
Now Playing: Bill Clinton speaks at John Lewis’ funeral
-
Now Playing: California hits a new daily record for COVID-19 deaths
-
Now Playing: Confidence Interval: Joe Biden will choose Kamala Harris as his running mate | FiveTh
-
Now Playing: John Lewis to be eulogized by President Obama
-
Now Playing: Trump’s tweets criticized for stoking racist fears
-
Now Playing: DNC Chair: Dem convention will be ‘coming to you from all over America’
-
Now Playing: Congressman John Lewis's body has returned to Georgia
-
Now Playing: Trump says he didn't discuss Russian bounties on troops with Putin
-
Now Playing: President Trump defends doctor he retweeted discussing hydroxychloroquine
-
Now Playing: From poverty to becoming the youngest mayor of a major US city
-
Now Playing: William Barr clashes with Democrats in hearing
-
Now Playing: Attorney general clashes with lawmakers at hearing
-
Now Playing: Attorney General William Barr clashes with lawmakers
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden slams President Trump’s coronavirus response
-
Now Playing: President Trump sends mixed messages
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden unveils economic plan to combat racial inequality
-
Now Playing: Attorney General Barr testifies before Congress
-
Now Playing: Minnesota enforces a mask mandate
-
Now Playing: Barr to testify that Justice Department is not politicized