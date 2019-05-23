Transcript for Feds charge Avenatti with fraud, ID theft

New legal trouble for celebrity attorney Michael Ivan Audi he's now charged with stealing 300000. Dollars from stormy Daniels. He allegedly used the money from her book deal to buyer Ferrari in paper airfare and try cleaning. I'm not he calls the claims bogus he's also accused of crying here or Nike he could face life in prison if convicted. Harriet Tubman appearance on the twenty dollar bill is being delayed the Obama administration plan to have to replace president Andrew Jackson and next year. But Treasury Secretary Stephen Newton says they have to focus on security changes to other bills first. Meaning her appearance will be delayed until at least 20/20 six.

