Final farewell to George H. W. Bush

More
Former President George H. W. Bush will be laid to rest in College Station, Texas.
1:00 | 12/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Final farewell to George H. W. Bush

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59653418,"title":"Final farewell to George H. W. Bush","duration":"1:00","description":"Former President George H. W. Bush will be laid to rest in College Station, Texas. ","url":"/Politics/video/final-farewell-george-bush-59653418","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.