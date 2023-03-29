Former Starbucks CEO testifies before Senate about union-busting allegations

A federal judge ruled Starbucks had violated federal law hundreds of times at 21 stores in the Buffalo, New York, area in an attempt to halt unionizing efforts.

March 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live