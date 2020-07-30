Transcript for George W. Bush remembers Rep. John Lewis at funeral

There's a story of the old scriptures that metal object job in the Hebrew Bible the lord is looking for a profit. Whom shall I stand god wonders and who will go for us. I advancers. Here are mine. Send me. John Lewis heard that call a long time ago in segregated Alabama. And he took up the work of the lord through all his days. His lesson for us that we must all keep ourselves open. To the hearing here open to hearing the call of love. The caller service. And the call to sacrifice for others. This is John and I had our disagreements of course. But in the America John Lewis fought for in the America I believe. And differences of opinion. Are inevitable elements and evidence of democracy in action. We the people including congressmen and president. Can have differing views on how to perfect our union. While sharing the conviction. That our nation how ever flawed. Is at heart. A good and noble one. We live in a better and over country today because of John Lewis. And his abiding faith in the power of god. In the power of democracy. And in the power of love to lift us all. To a higher ground. The story that began in Troy is in ending here today that. Ignores the work. John Lewis lives forever in his father's house. And he will live forever in the hearts of Americans. Who act justly. Love mercy. And walk humbly with their god. May eighty flights of angels. She John Lewis to address. And may god bless the country he loved.

